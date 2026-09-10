7 Popular Ice Cream Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

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On one of summer's hottest days, there's nothing more refreshing than an ice cream bar. These frozen treats are just right for a day at the pool, a sweet ending to the perfect summer cookout, or even a simple midday pick-me-up from the office freezer. However you like to enjoy them, I think we can all agree that there is rarely a moment in which an ice cream bar doesn't make a situation better.

There are plenty of options for ice cream bars, in terms of flavors and brands, but some of the best ones are the classics — with a creamy vanilla base coated in a crackly layer of sweet milk chocolate. After all, there is a reason why so many brands have their own version of this timeless flavor combination!

With so many ice cream bars to choose from, I set out to taste and rank some of the most popular ones to determine which are worth buying and which you can skip the next time you have a craving for a frozen treat. I tried each of these bars blindly, taking into account the flavor and texture of their chocolate coatings and vanilla bases, as well as the balance between the two components in each bar.