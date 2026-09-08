Yellowstone Tourists Can't Skip This Pizzeria That Has One Of The Best Chicago Deep Dish Pizzas In The US
Sometimes, the most unexpectedly great food comes from the most unusual of places. It's the random small-town eatery that makes incredible Asian food, or the mom-and-pop restaurant in the Northeast that has perfected Southern barbecue. Some foods are so iconic, though, that it would seem they're almost too intimidating to replicate. And that might be the case with an American classic like Chicago deep dish pizza.
But we're here to tell you that one of the best versions of Chicago's deep dish can be found ... in Wyoming? Yes, it's true. When we listed the best pizzas in every state, the Chicago deep dish pizza found at Wilsons Pizza in Wilson, Wyoming — just outside of Jackson Hole (also home to the best wine bar in the state) and Yellowstone National Park — made the list. It's called the Chicago Special and it features a crisp and buttery crust with everything you want from a delicious pizza — layers of pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, Parmesan, and mozzarella. The pizza takes about 45 to 60 minutes to cook and costs $36, but customers seem to think it's worth the time and money.
For a spot that's only been open since 2021, Wilsons Pizza has received quite a lot of praise. It has a nearly perfect rating on Google with a 4.9 out of five. "My friends and I visited the Tetons for the weekend and were blown away by Wilsons Pizza," one Google reviewer says. "We had the Chicago deep dish pizza and the garlic knots, and as someone who's had all the best Chicago pizzas, this place ranks right up there with them." And it's not just Google reviewers that love Wilsons Pizza.
Wilsons Pizza has nearly perfect scores from social media
Wilsons Pizza also receives a 4.7 out of five from notoriously critical Yelpers, and a perfect five on Tripadvisor. This Chicago deep dish pizza is obviously no joke. "First things first, the pizzas were delicious and the deep dish was better than any one I have had in Chicago!" one Yelper says. "Yes, the deep dish pizza is worth making plans for! Call ahead!" another Yelper says. They add, "We got a sausage and spinach pizza, and it was delicious ... The best part is that for the two of us, there was enough pizza for dinner and leftovers for later."
Whether or not you're a fan of deep dish pizza, the photos of Wilsons' pies look absolutely amazing. It's hard to believe a pizza place right outside of Yellowstone — which averages about 150 inches of snow annually (and the photos show it) — can make such an authentic Chicago pizza. But, according to customers, that's absolutely the case here. In those brutal winter months, Wilsons seats about 12 guests — with more of a focus on to-go orders. In the summer, outdoor seating allows up to 60 customers at one time.
Against a backdrop of snow-covered mountains, fields of bison, scorching hot springs, and Mother Nature at its most beautiful, there seems to be a great pizza shop on 1295 West Street in Wilson, Wyoming. The Chicago Special gets plenty of praise, but Wilsons also offers a deep dish with BBQ chicken or just cheese, as well as plenty of thin crust pies, sandwiches, and salads. And, based on reviews, the garlic knot appetizers are also a hit. In sum: If you're ever wandering through Yellowstone and Jackson Hole, Wyoming and looking for some authentic Chicago pizza, Wilsons Pizza is not to be missed.