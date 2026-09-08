Yellowstone Tourists Can't Skip This Pizzeria That Has One Of The Best Chicago Deep Dish Pizzas In The US

Sometimes, the most unexpectedly great food comes from the most unusual of places. It's the random small-town eatery that makes incredible Asian food, or the mom-and-pop restaurant in the Northeast that has perfected Southern barbecue. Some foods are so iconic, though, that it would seem they're almost too intimidating to replicate. And that might be the case with an American classic like Chicago deep dish pizza.

But we're here to tell you that one of the best versions of Chicago's deep dish can be found ... in Wyoming? Yes, it's true. When we listed the best pizzas in every state, the Chicago deep dish pizza found at Wilsons Pizza in Wilson, Wyoming — just outside of Jackson Hole (also home to the best wine bar in the state) and Yellowstone National Park — made the list. It's called the Chicago Special and it features a crisp and buttery crust with everything you want from a delicious pizza — layers of pepperoni, sausage, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, Parmesan, and mozzarella. The pizza takes about 45 to 60 minutes to cook and costs $36, but customers seem to think it's worth the time and money.

For a spot that's only been open since 2021, Wilsons Pizza has received quite a lot of praise. It has a nearly perfect rating on Google with a 4.9 out of five. "My friends and I visited the Tetons for the weekend and were blown away by Wilsons Pizza," one Google reviewer says. "We had the Chicago deep dish pizza and the garlic knots, and as someone who's had all the best Chicago pizzas, this place ranks right up there with them." And it's not just Google reviewers that love Wilsons Pizza.