The Absolute Best Wine Bar In Every State

From California's sun-soaked vineyards to New York's buzzing city lounges, every corner of the U.S. has its own way of celebrating great wine. Whether you're a casual drinker or a total wine enthusiast, there's a spot waiting for you — laid-back neighborhood bars pouring local favorites, stylish urban hideaways serving hard-to-find bottles, and everything in between. However, not all wine bars are created equal. The wrong wine bar can turn your night sour, whether it be due to a snobby atmosphere or a lackluster wine list. How do you find wine bars that really stand out?

That's what we're here for. We scoured the web to find the best wine bars in each state — below, we've highlighted the places that capture their local flavor and make every glass feel like an experience. Grab a friend, raise a glass, and get ready to sip your way across America, one pour at a time.