The Absolute Best Wine Bar In Every State
From California's sun-soaked vineyards to New York's buzzing city lounges, every corner of the U.S. has its own way of celebrating great wine. Whether you're a casual drinker or a total wine enthusiast, there's a spot waiting for you — laid-back neighborhood bars pouring local favorites, stylish urban hideaways serving hard-to-find bottles, and everything in between. However, not all wine bars are created equal. The wrong wine bar can turn your night sour, whether it be due to a snobby atmosphere or a lackluster wine list. How do you find wine bars that really stand out?
That's what we're here for. We scoured the web to find the best wine bars in each state — below, we've highlighted the places that capture their local flavor and make every glass feel like an experience. Grab a friend, raise a glass, and get ready to sip your way across America, one pour at a time.
Alabama: Red or White in Mobile
Named one of the best wine shops in the country by USA Today and a can't-miss wine bar in Birmingham by Bham Now, Red or White is a go-to spot to enjoy wine and tasty small plates. Boasting an incredible selection of wines, Red or White has locations in Mobile, Birmingham, and Fairhope. Wine bar hours and selections vary by location.
(251) 478-9494
1104 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36604
Alaska: Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar in Anchorage
If you're looking for the perfect spot to relax and bask in Alaska, Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar has you covered. Just blocks from the Knik Arm waterway, the locally-owned shop aims to create a place where "people can experience good wine and food in a non-pretentious and friendly atmosphere." Featured as one of the best wine bars in Alaska by Alaska Explored, it offers an impressive selection of wines and a full bistro menu.
(907) 865-9198
328 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop in Phoenix
From the outside, Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop looks like an English cottage plunked down in the heart of Phoenix. Inside, you'll find a cozy atmosphere offering "wines that were made with sustainably, organically, biodynamically, or regeneratively farmed grapes grown by farmers who are dedicated to the health and longevity of their land." With rotating chefs, menus, and DJs, Sauvage was named one of the best bars in America by Esquire.
Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop in Phoenix
(602) 357-9436
149 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arkansas: Crush Wine Bar in North Little Rock
Offering a "refreshing alternative to youthful debauchery," according to the Arkansas Times, Crush Wine Bar (no relation to the shop in Alaska) offers a low-key, friendly spot to enjoy wine and charcuterie in North Little Rock. Touting itself as the "first dedicated wine bar in Arkansas," the bar is located in the historic and trendy Argenta Arts District. It includes a cute patio space for outdoor drinking and dining.
(501) 374-9463
318 N Main St, North Little Rock, AR 72114
California: Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks
California is home to wine regions like Napa and Sonoma Valley, so it's no surprise there are several wine bars in the state. However, none have quite the history or love that Augustine Wine Bar has. Recently reopened after a kitchen fire devastated the building in 2023, the Sherman Oaks spot remains popular for locals looking for vintage wines and curated small plates.
(818) 990-0938
13456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
Colorado: Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room in Denver
Listed as a favorite by 5280, Wine Spectator, and our sister site, Tasting Table, Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room is a stand-out on the thriving Denver wine scene. Owner Jenn Feinstein has years of experience in the wine industry and opened Vin Rouge to create a cozy, welcoming environment for wine lovers. In addition to a highly curated collection of wines, Vin Rouge also offers craft beer and charcuterie.
Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room
(720) 502-2131
4412 Yates St, Denver, CO 80212
Connecticut: Sip Wine Bar in Old Saybrook
Named the best wine bar in Connecticut by readers of the The Connecticut Post, Sip Wine Bar in Old Saybrook offers wine by the glass, flight options, and build-your-own charcuterie boards. The relaxed spot touts itself as the shoreline's only true wine bar, and says its goal is to "create an atmosphere that removes pretension from the wine experience" and help visitors discover new wines from around the world.
(860) 339-5513
85 Main St, Old Saybrook, CT 06475
Delaware: The Sycamore Wine Bar in New Castle
The Sycamore Wine Bar is a relative newcomer to historic New Castle, offering a unique and upscale experience for wine lovers. Though designed in a speakeasy style, the bar doesn't have an actual "bar." Instead, guests take a self-guided wine tour via automatic dispensers along the walls. The global wine library rotates periodically, offering a fresh experience each visit.
(302) 380-3034
208 Delaware St, New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Lagniappe in Miami
Bringing a New Orleans vibe to midtown Miami is Lagniappe, a local favorite just blocks from the ocean shore. Every night you'll find live music and a selection of over 150 wines from around the world, as well as charcuterie and grilled dishes. The bar's outdoor patio is a popular night spot that provides a more relaxed alternative to Miami's club scene.
(305) 576-0108
3425 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137
Georgia: Lucian Books & Wine in Atlanta
If you're a wine lover and a book lover, Lucian Books & Wine in Atlanta is a must-visit. The James Beard semifinalist offers an upscale but relaxed spot to sip from a carefully-curated wine list, enjoy lunch or dinner, and page through a selection or books on art and culture. The unique space has earned praise in The New York Times, Southern Living, Bon Appétit, and more.
(404) 549-2655
3005 Peachtree Rd Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
Hawaii: Amuse Wine Bar in Honolulu
Another wine bar offering an innovative wine system is Amuse Wine Bar in Honolulu. Located inside the Honolulu Design Center, the art deco bar uses self-serve machines that both preserve wine and dispense perfect 30 milliliter pours from over 60 wine options. The chic space also offers an extensive bottle selection, a full bar, shareable bites, and small plates.
(808) 237-5428
1250 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Les Bois Wines in Boise
Les Bois Wines in Boise, Idaho, describes itself as "far from your traditional wine bar." The downtown spot is a local favorite and offers a carefully curated selection of wines from around the world. It offers a different flight or theme each week centered around specific regions, grapes, wine-making techniques, and more, ensuring that every visit is completely unique to the one before.
813 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Webster's Wine Bar in Chicago
Praised as one of the best wine bars in Chicago by Winetraveler and Star Wine List, Webster's Wine Bar calls itself the "Granddaddy of Chicago wine bars." The bar, established in 1994, offers an extensive selection of wines. It has a particular love of those made by "small, family-owned producers who focus on quality while being stewards for the environment." Webster's hosts special theme nights and offers an outdoor patio for prime people-watching.
(773) 292-9463
2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Westfield Wine Vault in Westfield
Located inside a historic bank building, the mission of Westfield Wine Vault is "to become the primary resource in Central Indiana for wine education and experience." The spot is loved by local publications and Redditors for its global wine list, wine flights, and wine tasting experiences. The classy but casual bar also offers charcuterie, gourmet pizzas, and dessert, and features both indoor and outdoor seating.
(812) 805-0047
100 N Union St, Westfield, IN 46074
Iowa: Vineria Wine Shop in Cedar Rapids
Locals in Iowa swear by Vineria Wine Shop, not just for its incredible wine list but also for its gourmet pizzas. While the shop itself is relatively low-key, it's run by a sommelier who selects wines from all over the globe. One local on Facebook says, "This place is awesome! Jose has always given wonderful suggestions. And the wine tastings are a fun experience. Highly recommend." Others on Reddit say that Jose, the owner, is wonderful, and the pizzas are great.
(319) 373-6141
Kansas: Vintage '78 Wine Bar in Overland Park
Just outside of Kansas City, in Overland Park, Kansas, is Vintage '78 Wine Bar. The stylish spot offers wines, craft cocktails, charcuterie, and pasta, making it a perfect spot for a night out. Not only do locals say Vintage '78 is amazing, but it consistently finds a spot on lists of the best wine bars in Kansas City and even won the World of Wine's "Best Wine-by-the-Glass" list category in 2024 and 2025.
(913) 261-9483
7251 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Canary Club in Louisville
Canary Club is a women-owned wine bar in the Shelby Park area of Louisville. The bar focuses on offering natural wines, as well as cocktails and late-night bites. You can also find jazz every Tuesday and other weekly events. Though one Redditor calls the club "classy AF," it still offers cozy, welcoming vibes perfect for a girls' afternoon, date night, or more low-key evening.
1247 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY 40203
Louisiana: Pluck Wine Bar & Restaurant in New Orleans
If you're looking for something a little different than the hustle and bustle of Bourbon Street, check out Pluck Wine Bar & Restaurant in the Central Business District. Listed as one of the best places to drink wine in New Orleans by Wine Spectator, Pluck offers an "obsessively curated" wine list with a focus on small, ethical producers. The James Beard semi-finalist also offers a gourmet menu and charming outdoor patio.
(504) 233-9780
722 Girod St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Maine & Loire in Portland
Maine & Loire is a family-owned, indie wine shop and bar on Portland's peninsula. The wines here are natural and ethically sourced, and the wine bar here is walk-in and counter-serve only. Locals on Reddit say Maine & Loire is the absolute best spot for natural wine in the area, and Wine Enthusiast calls the shop "one of the O.G. giants of the Maine wine scene."
(207) 805-1336
59 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Spain Wine Bar in Ocean City
Spain Wine Bar is a rooftop bar atop the Cambria Hotel in Ocean City that offers global wines and gorgeous views of Sinepuxent Bay. Locals love the place, saying it "never disappoints," and "food, views, and drink are great." In addition to the extensive wine list, Spain Wine Bar offers charcuterie, Spanish dishes, dessert, and even a bottomless brunch on the weekends
(410) 520-4541
13 St Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
Massachusetts: haley.henry in Boston
The Boston wine scene is thriving, and one of the most acclaimed wine bars is haley.henry, located in Downtown Crossing. Not only is the spot mentioned on pretty much every "best of" list for the area, but it was also a James Beard semifinalist for "Outstanding Wine Program" in 2024. The cozy bar offers a revolving door of responsibly-sourced, natural, and small-production wine, as well as charcuterie and tinned fish.
(617) 208-6000
45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108
Michigan: MotorCity Wine in Detroit
MotorCity Wine is a wine shop and wine bar that also offers live jazz on Fridays and Saturdays, turning what could be a basic wine spot into something really special. Perfect for date nights or evenings out, MotorCity Wine comes highly recommended by locals, who say both the wine selection and atmosphere are great. They also mention it's particularly fun in summer, when the patio is open.
(313) 483-7283
1949 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216
Minnesota: Milly's Wine Bar and Bistro in Minneapolis
Minneapolis is commonly thought of as the hipper of the Twin Cities, so it's no surprise that it's home to several wine bars. One of these is Milly's Wine Bar and Bistro, located on the edge of downtown in the Mill District. By blending industrial decor with a little bit of glam, Milly's creates a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy a variety of wines and savory small bites.
(612) 223-8934
1129 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mississippi: The Sipp on South Lamar in Oxford
Stepping into The Sipp on South Lamar is like stepping into a world of wine. The sleek spot, which has earned an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator every year since 2020, is located on the downtown Oxford Square. You'll find over 50 wines and 100 whiskeys here, as well as shareable plates and small dishes.
(662) 380-5402
400 S Lamar Blvd a2, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: Winnie's Wine Bar in St. Louis
Winnie's Wine Bar is the Missouri spot for global wines. The relaxed, eclectic bar is only a few minutes outside downtown St. Louis and offers dozens of glasses by the glass and bottle from all corners of the world. You can also find beer and small plates here, as well as happy hour deals Tuesdays through Thursdays.
(314) 242-9463
2101 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
Montana: Plonk Wine in Bozeman
Plonk Wine is an upscale spot with a relaxed, urban vibe offering wine, beer, cocktails, charcuterie, and small plates. With two locations in Montana, one in Bozeman and the other in Missoula, it's taken the state by storm. Both offer a wide selection of wines and outdoor patios perfect for summer nights. Locals say it offers a great selection of wine and cocktails.
(406) 587-2170
29 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Corkscrew Wine & Cheese in Omaha
While the focus of Corkscrew Wine & Cheese is, of course, wine and cheese, you'll also find liquor, beer, and a variety of small plate options. Stop by for over 20 wines by the glass, or have your wine delivered. Corkscrew has two locations in Omaha, both offering relaxed outdoor patios, wine tastings, and subscription baskets.
(402) 991-2927
10924 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Garagiste in Las Vegas
Vegas has something for everyone, including wine lovers. Located in the city's Arts District, Garagiste is a relaxed wine bar consistently making headlines for its high-quality wine options. The bar offers wine by the glass, bottle, and platter, and it also has beer. This makes it an ideal spot for something a little different than the typical Vegas lights.
(702) 954-3658
197 E California Ave #140, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire: Vine 32 Wine + Graze Bar in Bedford
Self-serve wine bars are becoming more and more popular, and you can find another in Bedford, New Hampshire. Vine 32 Wine + Graze Bar offers a rotating selection of 32 wines via Enomatic wine dispensers, as well as a grazing menu with charcuterie, flatbreads, and treats. One local says, "The servers were warm and friendly, and the atmosphere was cozy and everything you'd want a wine bar to be."
(603) 935-8464
25 S River Rd Unit 107, Bedford, NH 03110
New Jersey: Vino 61 in Mt Holly
Vino 61 is an upscale wine and cocktail bar nestled in Mt Holly. With an adorable facade and chic interior, this gem is perfect for a girls' night or date night. Locals say the wine list and food options here are amazing; dozens of wine options are available, as well as small plates, flatbreads, and a small number of entrees. If you're in a sampling mood, wine flights are available, organized by the wine's country of origin.
(609) 261-1013
61 High St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060
New Mexico: DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro in Albuquerque
With six locations across New Mexico, DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro is the perfect way to enjoy over 40 different wines from the company's vineyards, as well as French cuisine and live jazz. The Old Town location was listed as a top spot by the Albuquerque Journal, and the Las Cruces location won for best winery and best wine selection from the Las Cruces Bulletin in 2025.
(505) 317-3998
901 Rio Grande Blvd NW B-100, Albuquerque, NM 87104
New York: The Four Horsemen in New York City
There are many wine bars in New York, especially New York City, but few have a Michelin star. The Four Horsemen, located in Brooklyn, is one of these places. Owned by James Murphy of the band LCD Soundsystem, the small, relaxed space offers an extensive natural wine list and small plates, the latter of which earned the spot its star.
(718) 599-4900
295 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
North Carolina: Substrate in Charlotte
Substrate opened in 2024, but it's taken the Charlotte area by storm. Located in Optimist Park, the trendy but relaxed spot offers a curated selection of wine, vermouth, and amaro. Each evening at Substrate holds something new, from free tastings on Wednesdays to live funk on Fridays. The bar also offers a collection of vinyl records to pair with your wine of choice.
(803) 526-7776
512 E 15th St, Charlotte, NC 28206
North Dakota: Bear Creek Winery in Fargo
Bear Creek Winery is not just a wine bar, it's a wine experience. Located on a gorgeous vineyard, the winery grows over 80 varieties of cold-climate grapes and coordinates with the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University on cold-climate wines. On site, you'll find a family-friendly wine bar full of the winery's products, plus non-alcoholic options and food.
(701) 306-4709
8800 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58104
Ohio: Wine on High in Columbus
Nestled in the Short North Arts District of Columbus is Wine on High. The upscale wine retailer features a bar for wine by the glass and wine flights. Customers also have the option to purchase wine from the shop and have it uncorked at the bar, and to order in food from Hubbard Grille next door. Wine on High is a great spot for an evening out and offers special wine events several times a month.
(614) 294-8466
789 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Oklahoma: The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro in Oklahoma City
"When I think of casual elegance, I think of The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro," says a reviewer for I Ate Oklahoma, and that seems a perfect way to describe this cozy OKC spot. With over 300 hand-selected wines, it was listed as the spot with the best wine list in the city by 405 Magazine.
(405) 840-9463
6418 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Oregon: Bar Diane in Portland
Portland is known for its hipster aesthetic, and with its tucked-away facade, Bar Diane seems to meet that. When you step inside, you'll notice a colorful, chic vibe that strays from the traditional hipster imagery. The wine list here is extensive and constantly evolving, and small bites and shareable plates are available as well; locals highly recommend the oysters. In nicer weather, consider sipping your wine on the bar's enclosed outdoor patio.
(971) 255-1387
2112 NW Irving Street, #105 Portland, OR 97210
Pennsylvania: Solar Myth in Philadelphia
Coffee lovers and wine lovers unite at Solar Myth in Philadelphia. This hip spot offers coffee and pastries in the morning and wine, amaro, and beer after noon, and live jazz several nights a week. One local Redditor says it's the best wine bar in Philadelphia "by a lot," while another highly recommends chatting with the manager, saying, "She just loves talking wine and helping with recommendations and getting other people excited about wine."
1131 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Providence Wine Bar in Providence
Listed as the best in state by Rhode Island Monthly, the simple name of Providence Wine Bar doesn't quite express the passion for wine you'll find here. The trendy yet cozy spot encourages guests to experiment with new things or enjoy old favorites with its carefully curated list of over 60 unique global wines. Drinks are available in 2-ounce, 5-ounce, half bottle, and bottle options for whatever suits your mood.
(401) 443-5249
485 Angell St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Graft Wine Shop in Charleston
Many wine shops include their own wine bars, and Graft Wine Shop in downtown Charleston is one of these. The chic, locally-owned spot offers a diverse wine list as well as a small selection of snacks and charcuterie. On Tuesdays, pop in for a wine tasting, and on Wednesdays, come enjoy live music. Sundays are "Good Neighbor Sundays," a weekly parking lot party where you can sip wine and discover local vendors.
(843) 718-3359
700 B King St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: R Wine Bar & Kitchen in Sioux Falls
R Wine Bar & Kitchen has earned an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for the last two years, and it couldn't be more deserved. Located in downtown Sioux Falls, the upscale, family-owned restaurant offers a long list of wines from around the world as well as authentic Italian meals. Locals on Reddit highly recommend it for both an evening of wine or an elegant night out.
(605) 271-0814
322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: Bad Idea in Nashville
A visit to Bad Idea in Nashville is anything but a bad idea. The James Beard semifinalist is a wine bar with a Laotian and French-inspired menu. The wine list here is extensive and well-curated, with one Redditor saying it's "one of the best I've seen in town," and another echoing that the "wine list is incredible." The spot also consistently makes local and national "best of" lists, not just for wine bars but for restaurants in general.
(629) 729-4332
1021 Russell St #101, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: Apt 115 in Austin
Austin is known for its Michelin-star barbeque restaurants, but it also has a Michelin-selected wine bar. Apt 115 is "an intimate wine bar with a cozy ambience," the "Michelin Guide" declares before focusing in on the high-end fusion menu offered here. Other publications rave about the spot as well, though these tend to focus more on Apt 115's immense list of over 400 wines from around the world.
(737) 333-0780
2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Cucina Wine Bar in Salt Lake City
If you're looking for wine in Utah, Salt Lake City is one of the best places to be. Here, you'll find Cucina Wine Bar, a laid-back spot featuring an extensive wine list and rotating food menu. Cucina consistently makes local "best of" lists, and also offers an outdoor patio and special events, including live music several times a month.
(801) 322-3055
1026 E 2nd Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Vermont: The Wine Bar in Killington
Nestled in the heart of the Green Mountains is The Wine Bar, a somewhat new spot that one Redditor calls "the best restaurant on the mountain." The elegant eatery, located at the Woods Resort and Spa, offers a wide selection of wines, charcuterie and small plates, and, once a week, a four-course farm-to-table dinner. It's a great spot for an evening out whether you're a local, visiting the area, or staying at the resort.
(802) 353-6423
53 Woods Ln, Killington, VT 05751
Virginia: Verre Wine Bar in Arlington
Not far from Washington, D.C., is Verre Wine Bar, a cute, contemporary spot in the Courthouse neighborhood. Verre focuses on offering a curated selection of wines from small-production, family-run wineries at affordable prices. The menu here consists of charcuterie, small plates, flatbreads, and desserts. A brunch, which features specialty mimosas and handmade biscuits, is offered on the weekends.
(703) 253-3878
2415 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Washington: Flight Wine + Chocolate in Seattle
The term "flight" in Flight Wine + Chocolate's name refers not just to the wine flights the bar offers, but the airplane theme it features in honor of the major aviation businesses in Seattle. The low-key spot offers wines from local wineries, as well as delectable (and beautiful) chocolates, a pairing that's hard to beat. Snacks and charcuterie are also available, and Flight's shop sells wine and chocolate to-go or to ship.
(206) 712-6919
1300 E Pike St, Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Wine Down on Market in Parkersburg
Wine Down on Market is a chic, modern wine bar in historic Parkersburg, West Virginia. Here, you'll find wine flights, as well as an extensive variety of global wines by the glass or bottle that landed the bar on "Wine Spectator's" list in 2024. There's plenty to eat, too, from charcuterie and small plates to New York strips and burgers.
(681) 588-0425
701 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101
Wisconsin: Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar in Fitchburg
Located in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, just outside of Madison, is Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar (no relation to the similarly-named bar in Seattle). The trendy spot offers, as the name suggests, flights of a variety of wines and bourbons, as well as other spirits. If you're craving a snack with your drinks, you're in luck; Flight's menu includes charcuterie, small plates, flatbreads, and even warm chocolate chip cookies.
(608) 283-9178
4893 Lacy Rd, Suite 101, Fitchburg, WI 53711
Wyoming: Bin22 in Jackson
Jackson, Wyoming — also known as Jackson Hole — is a popular tourist town, thanks to its spot nestled between forests and mountains. As a result, it's the perfect place to put a wine bar, and this is where you'll find Bin22. A combination wine shop and bar, restaurant, and market, Bin22 is run by a sommelier who based both the decor and menu off his time in Tuscany. That being said, the hundreds of wines here come from all around the world.
(307) 739-9463
200 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
