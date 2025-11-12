The Absolute Best Wine Bar In Every State

By Sarah Vallie
From California's sun-soaked vineyards to New York's buzzing city lounges, every corner of the U.S. has its own way of celebrating great wine. Whether you're a casual drinker or a total wine enthusiast, there's a spot waiting for you — laid-back neighborhood bars pouring local favorites, stylish urban hideaways serving hard-to-find bottles, and everything in between. However, not all wine bars are created equal. The wrong wine bar can turn your night sour, whether it be due to a snobby atmosphere or a lackluster wine list. How do you find wine bars that really stand out? 

That's what we're here for. We scoured the web to find the best wine bars in each state — below, we've highlighted the places that capture their local flavor and make every glass feel like an experience. Grab a friend, raise a glass, and get ready to sip your way across America, one pour at a time.

Alabama: Red or White in Mobile

Wine bar at Red or White in Mobile, Alabama Red or White

Named one of the best wine shops in the country by USA Today and a can't-miss wine bar in Birmingham by Bham Now, Red or White is a go-to spot to enjoy wine and tasty small plates. Boasting an incredible selection of wines, Red or White has locations in Mobile, Birmingham, and Fairhope. Wine bar hours and selections vary by location.

Red or White

(251) 478-9494

1104 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36604

Alaska: Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar in Anchorage

Interior of Crush Wine Bistro CrushBistroBottleShops / Facebook

If you're looking for the perfect spot to relax and bask in Alaska, Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar has you covered. Just blocks from the Knik Arm waterway, the locally-owned shop aims to create a place where "people can experience good wine and food in a non-pretentious and friendly atmosphere." Featured as one of the best wine bars in Alaska by Alaska Explored, it offers an impressive selection of wines and a full bistro menu.

Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar

(907) 865-9198

328 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501

Arizona: Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop in Phoenix

Counter bar at Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop

From the outside, Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop looks like an English cottage plunked down in the heart of Phoenix. Inside, you'll find a cozy atmosphere offering "wines that were made with sustainably, organically, biodynamically, or regeneratively farmed grapes grown by farmers who are dedicated to the health and longevity of their land." With rotating chefs, menus, and DJs, Sauvage was named one of the best bars in America by Esquire.

Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop in Phoenix

(602) 357-9436

149 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Arkansas: Crush Wine Bar in North Little Rock

Outdoor patio at Crush Wine Bar Crushwinelr / Facebook

Offering a "refreshing alternative to youthful debauchery," according to the Arkansas Times, Crush Wine Bar (no relation to the shop in Alaska) offers a low-key, friendly spot to enjoy wine and charcuterie in North Little Rock. Touting itself as the "first dedicated wine bar in Arkansas," the bar is located in the historic and trendy Argenta Arts District. It includes a cute patio space for outdoor drinking and dining.

Crush Wine Bar

(501) 374-9463

318 N Main St, North Little Rock, AR 72114

California: Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks

Cozy corner with an upright piano in Augustine Wine Bar augustinewinebar / Instagram

California is home to wine regions like Napa and Sonoma Valley, so it's no surprise there are several wine bars in the state. However, none have quite the history or love that Augustine Wine Bar has. Recently reopened after a kitchen fire devastated the building in 2023, the Sherman Oaks spot remains popular for locals looking for vintage wines and curated small plates.

Augustine Wine Bar

(818) 990-0938

13456 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Colorado: Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room in Denver

Interior of Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room VinRougeWineBar / Facebook

Listed as a favorite by 5280, Wine Spectator, and our sister site, Tasting Table, Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room is a stand-out on the thriving Denver wine scene. Owner Jenn Feinstein has years of experience in the wine industry and opened Vin Rouge to create a cozy, welcoming environment for wine lovers. In addition to a highly curated collection of wines, Vin Rouge also offers craft beer and charcuterie.

Vin Rouge Wine Bar & Tasting Room

(720) 502-2131

4412 Yates St, Denver, CO 80212

Connecticut: Sip Wine Bar in Old Saybrook

Counter at Sip Wine Bar SipSaybrook / Facebook

Named the best wine bar in Connecticut by readers of the The Connecticut Post, Sip Wine Bar in Old Saybrook offers wine by the glass, flight options, and build-your-own charcuterie boards. The relaxed spot touts itself as the shoreline's only true wine bar, and says its goal is to "create an atmosphere that removes pretension from the wine experience" and help visitors discover new wines from around the world.

Sip Wine Bar

(860) 339-5513

85 Main St, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Delaware: The Sycamore Wine Bar in New Castle

Exterior of The Sycamore Wine Bar The Sycamore Wine Bar / Facebook

The Sycamore Wine Bar is a relative newcomer to historic New Castle, offering a unique and upscale experience for wine lovers. Though designed in a speakeasy style, the bar doesn't have an actual "bar." Instead, guests take a self-guided wine tour via automatic dispensers along the walls. The global wine library rotates periodically, offering a fresh experience each visit.

Sycamore Wine Bar

(302) 380-3034

208 Delaware St, New Castle, DE 19720

Florida: Lagniappe in Miami

Exterior of Lagniappe lagniappe_house / Instagram

Bringing a New Orleans vibe to midtown Miami is Lagniappe, a local favorite just blocks from the ocean shore. Every night you'll find live music and a selection of over 150 wines from around the world, as well as charcuterie and grilled dishes. The bar's outdoor patio is a popular night spot that provides a more relaxed alternative to Miami's club scene.

Lagniappe

(305) 576-0108

3425 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Georgia: Lucian Books & Wine in Atlanta

Interior of Lucian Books & Wine Luucian Books & Wine

If you're a wine lover and a book lover, Lucian Books & Wine in Atlanta is a must-visit. The James Beard semifinalist offers an upscale but relaxed spot to sip from a carefully-curated wine list, enjoy lunch or dinner, and page through a selection or books on art and culture. The unique space has earned praise in The New York Times, Southern Living, Bon Appétit, and more.

Lucian Books & Wine

(404) 549-2655

3005 Peachtree Rd Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305

Hawaii: Amuse Wine Bar in Honolulu

Interior of Amuse Wine Bar, including self-service kiosks AmuseWineBar / Facebook

Another wine bar offering an innovative wine system is Amuse Wine Bar in Honolulu. Located inside the Honolulu Design Center, the art deco bar uses self-serve machines that both preserve wine and dispense perfect 30 milliliter pours from over 60 wine options. The chic space also offers an extensive bottle selection, a full bar, shareable bites, and small plates.

Amuse Wine Bar

(808) 237-5428

1250 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814

Idaho: Les Bois Wines in Boise

Exterior of Les Bois Wines Maria R. / Yelp

Les Bois Wines in Boise, Idaho, describes itself as "far from your traditional wine bar." The downtown spot is a local favorite and offers a carefully curated selection of wines from around the world. It offers a different flight or theme each week centered around specific regions, grapes, wine-making techniques, and more, ensuring that every visit is completely unique to the one before.

Les Bois Wines

813 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702

Illinois: Webster's Wine Bar in Chicago

Exterior of Webster's Wine Bar, including outdoor patio websterwinebar / Facebook

Praised as one of the best wine bars in Chicago by Winetraveler and Star Wine List, Webster's Wine Bar calls itself the "Granddaddy of Chicago wine bars." The bar, established in 1994, offers an extensive selection of wines. It has a particular love of those made by "small, family-owned producers who focus on quality while being stewards for the environment." Webster's hosts special theme nights and offers an outdoor patio for prime people-watching.

Webster's Wine Bar

(773) 292-9463

2601 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Indiana: Westfield Wine Vault in Westfield

Exterior of Westfield Wine Vault, including outdoor patio WestfieldWineVault / Facebook

Located inside a historic bank building, the mission of Westfield Wine Vault is "to become the primary resource in Central Indiana for wine education and experience." The spot is loved by local publications and Redditors for its global wine list, wine flights, and wine tasting experiences. The classy but casual bar also offers charcuterie, gourmet pizzas, and dessert, and features both indoor and outdoor seating.

Westfield Wine Vault

(812) 805-0047

100 N Union St, Westfield, IN 46074

Iowa: Vineria Wine Shop in Cedar Rapids

Bar area at Vineria Will H. / Yelp

Locals in Iowa swear by Vineria Wine Shop, not just for its incredible wine list but also for its gourmet pizzas. While the shop itself is relatively low-key, it's run by a sommelier who selects wines from all over the globe. One local on Facebook says, "This place is awesome! Jose has always given wonderful suggestions. And the wine tastings are a fun experience. Highly recommend." Others on Reddit say that Jose, the owner, is wonderful, and the pizzas are great.

Vineria Wine Shop

(319) 373-6141

Kansas: Vintage '78 Wine Bar in Overland Park

Interior of Vintage '78 Wine Bar Vintage78WineBar / Facebook

Just outside of Kansas City, in Overland Park, Kansas, is Vintage '78 Wine Bar. The stylish spot offers wines, craft cocktails, charcuterie, and pasta, making it a perfect spot for a night out. Not only do locals say Vintage '78 is amazing, but it consistently finds a spot on lists of the best wine bars in Kansas City and even won the World of Wine's "Best Wine-by-the-Glass" list category in 2024 and 2025.

Vintage '78 Wine Bar

(913) 261-9483

7251 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS 66204

Kentucky: Canary Club in Louisville

Interior of Canary Club profile.php?id=100087419444738 / Facebook

Canary Club is a women-owned wine bar in the Shelby Park area of Louisville. The bar focuses on offering natural wines, as well as cocktails and late-night bites. You can also find jazz every Tuesday and other weekly events. Though one Redditor calls the club "classy AF," it still offers cozy, welcoming vibes perfect for a girls' afternoon, date night, or more low-key evening.

Canary Club

1247 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY 40203

Louisiana: Pluck Wine Bar & Restaurant in New Orleans

Counter at Pluck Wine Bar & Restaurant pluckwines / Facebook

If you're looking for something a little different than the hustle and bustle of Bourbon Street, check out Pluck Wine Bar & Restaurant in the Central Business District. Listed as one of the best places to drink wine in New Orleans by Wine Spectator, Pluck offers an "obsessively curated" wine list with a focus on small, ethical producers. The James Beard semi-finalist also offers a gourmet menu and charming outdoor patio.

Pluck Wine Bar & Restaurant

(504) 233-9780

722 Girod St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Maine: Maine & Loire in Portland

Seating area inside Maine & Loire Maine & Loire

Maine & Loire is a family-owned, indie wine shop and bar on Portland's peninsula. The wines here are natural and ethically sourced, and the wine bar here is walk-in and counter-serve only. Locals on Reddit say Maine & Loire is the absolute best spot for natural wine in the area, and Wine Enthusiast calls the shop "one of the O.G. giants of the Maine wine scene."

Maine & Loire

(207) 805-1336

59 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Spain Wine Bar in Ocean City

Interior of Spain Wine Bar SpainWineBar / Facebook

Spain Wine Bar is a rooftop bar atop the Cambria Hotel in Ocean City that offers global wines and gorgeous views of Sinepuxent Bay. Locals love the place, saying it "never disappoints," and "food, views, and drink are great." In addition to the extensive wine list, Spain Wine Bar offers charcuterie, Spanish dishes, dessert, and even a bottomless brunch on the weekends

Spain Wine Bar

(410) 520-4541

13 St Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Massachusetts: haley.henry in Boston

Counter at haley.henry haleyhenrybar / Facebook

The Boston wine scene is thriving, and one of the most acclaimed wine bars is haley.henry, located in Downtown Crossing. Not only is the spot mentioned on pretty much every "best of" list for the area, but it was also a James Beard semifinalist for "Outstanding Wine Program" in 2024. The cozy bar offers a revolving door of responsibly-sourced, natural, and small-production wine, as well as charcuterie and tinned fish.

Haley.henry

(617) 208-6000

45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108

Michigan: MotorCity Wine in Detroit

Outdoor patio at MotorCity Wine in the evening MotorCity Wine

MotorCity Wine is a wine shop and wine bar that also offers live jazz on Fridays and Saturdays, turning what could be a basic wine spot into something really special. Perfect for date nights or evenings out, MotorCity Wine comes highly recommended by locals, who say both the wine selection and atmosphere are great. They also mention it's particularly fun in summer, when the patio is open.

MotorCity Wine

(313) 483-7283

1949 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216

Minnesota: Milly's Wine Bar and Bistro in Minneapolis

Dining area of Milly's Wine Bar and Bistro Milly's Wine Bar and Bistro

Minneapolis is commonly thought of as the hipper of the Twin Cities, so it's no surprise that it's home to several wine bars. One of these is Milly's Wine Bar and Bistro, located on the edge of downtown in the Mill District. By blending industrial decor with a little bit of glam, Milly's creates a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy a variety of wines and savory small bites.

Milly's Wine Bar

(612) 223-8934

1129 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415

Mississippi: The Sipp on South Lamar in Oxford

Interior of The Sipp on South Lamar The Sipp on South Lamar

Stepping into The Sipp on South Lamar is like stepping into a world of wine. The sleek spot, which has earned an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator every year since 2020, is located on the downtown Oxford Square. You'll find over 50 wines and 100 whiskeys here, as well as shareable plates and small dishes.

The Sipp on South Lamar

(662) 380-5402

400 S Lamar Blvd a2, Oxford, MS 38655

Missouri: Winnie's Wine Bar in St. Louis

Interior of Winnie's Wine Bar winnieswinebar / Facebook

Winnie's Wine Bar is the Missouri spot for global wines. The relaxed, eclectic bar is only a few minutes outside downtown St. Louis and offers dozens of glasses by the glass and bottle from all corners of the world. You can also find beer and small plates here, as well as happy hour deals Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Winnie's Wine Bar

(314) 242-9463

2101 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103

Montana: Plonk Wine in Bozeman

Interior of Plonk Wine in Bozeman Plonk Wine

Plonk Wine is an upscale spot with a relaxed, urban vibe offering wine, beer, cocktails, charcuterie, and small plates. With two locations in Montana, one in Bozeman and the other in Missoula, it's taken the state by storm. Both offer a wide selection of wines and outdoor patios perfect for summer nights. Locals say it offers a great selection of wine and cocktails.

Plonk Wine

(406) 587-2170

29 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Corkscrew Wine & Cheese in Omaha

Outdoor Patio at Corkscrew Wine & Cheese Corckscrew Win & Cheese / Facebook

While the focus of Corkscrew Wine & Cheese is, of course, wine and cheese, you'll also find liquor, beer, and a variety of small plate options. Stop by for over 20 wines by the glass, or have your wine delivered. Corkscrew has two locations in Omaha, both offering relaxed outdoor patios, wine tastings, and subscription baskets.

Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

(402) 991-2927

10924 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha, NE 68144

Nevada: Garagiste in Las Vegas

Bar and dining area inside Garagiste garagistelv / Facebook

Vegas has something for everyone, including wine lovers. Located in the city's Arts District, Garagiste is a relaxed wine bar consistently making headlines for its high-quality wine options. The bar offers wine by the glass, bottle, and platter, and it also has beer. This makes it an ideal spot for something a little different than the typical Vegas lights.

Garagiste

(702) 954-3658

197 E California Ave #140, Las Vegas, NV 89104

New Hampshire: Vine 32 Wine + Graze Bar in Bedford

Interior of Vine 32 vinethirtytwo / Facebook

Self-serve wine bars are becoming more and more popular, and you can find another in Bedford, New Hampshire. Vine 32 Wine + Graze Bar offers a rotating selection of 32 wines via Enomatic wine dispensers, as well as a grazing menu with charcuterie, flatbreads, and treats. One local says, "The servers were warm and friendly, and the atmosphere was cozy and everything you'd want a wine bar to be." 

Vine 32 Wine + Graze Bar

(603) 935-8464

25 S River Rd Unit 107, Bedford, NH 03110

New Jersey: Vino 61 in Mt Holly

Exterior of Vino 61 Vino 61

Vino 61 is an upscale wine and cocktail bar nestled in Mt Holly. With an adorable facade and chic interior, this gem is perfect for a girls' night or date night. Locals say the wine list and food options here are amazing; dozens of wine options are available, as well as small plates, flatbreads, and a small number of entrees. If you're in a sampling mood, wine flights are available, organized by the wine's country of origin.

Vino 61

(609) 261-1013

61 High St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060

New Mexico: DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro in Albuquerque

Exterior of DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro in Old Town Albuquerque DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro

With six locations across New Mexico, DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro is the perfect way to enjoy over 40 different wines from the company's vineyards, as well as French cuisine and live jazz. The Old Town location was listed as a top spot by the Albuquerque Journal, and the Las Cruces location won for best winery and best wine selection from the Las Cruces Bulletin in 2025.

DH Lescombs Winery & Bistro

(505) 317-3998

901 Rio Grande Blvd NW B-100, Albuquerque, NM 87104

New York: The Four Horsemen in New York City

Interior of The Four Horsemen The Four Horsemen

There are many wine bars in New York, especially New York City, but few have a Michelin star. The Four Horsemen, located in Brooklyn, is one of these places. Owned by James Murphy of the band LCD Soundsystem, the small, relaxed space offers an extensive natural wine list and small plates, the latter of which earned the spot its star

The Four Horsemen

(718) 599-4900

295 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

North Carolina: Substrate in Charlotte

Interior of Substrate, including bar and wine shelves substrateclt / Instagram

Substrate opened in 2024, but it's taken the Charlotte area by storm. Located in Optimist Park, the trendy but relaxed spot offers a curated selection of wine, vermouth, and amaro. Each evening at Substrate holds something new, from free tastings on Wednesdays to live funk on Fridays. The bar also offers a collection of vinyl records to pair with your wine of choice.

Substrate

(803) 526-7776

512 E 15th St, Charlotte, NC 28206

North Dakota: Bear Creek Winery in Fargo

Two hands clinking glasses next to Bear Creak wine bottles outdoors at Bear Creek Winery bearcreeknd / Facebook

Bear Creek Winery is not just a wine bar, it's a wine experience. Located on a gorgeous vineyard, the winery grows over 80 varieties of cold-climate grapes and coordinates with the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University on cold-climate wines. On site, you'll find a family-friendly wine bar full of the winery's products, plus non-alcoholic options and food.

Bear Creek Winery

(701) 306-4709

8800 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58104

Ohio: Wine on High in Columbus

View of Wine on High bar area from loft Wine on High

Nestled in the Short North Arts District of Columbus is Wine on High. The upscale wine retailer features a bar for wine by the glass and wine flights. Customers also have the option to purchase wine from the shop and have it uncorked at the bar, and to order in food from Hubbard Grille next door. Wine on High is a great spot for an evening out and offers special wine events several times a month.

Wine on High

(614) 294-8466

789 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Oklahoma: The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro in Oklahoma City

Outdoor patio at Metro Wine Bar & Bistro metrowinebarokc / Facebook

"When I think of casual elegance, I think of The Metro Wine Bar & Bistro," says a reviewer for I Ate Oklahoma, and that seems a perfect way to describe this cozy OKC spot. With over 300 hand-selected wines, it was listed as the spot with the best wine list in the city by 405 Magazine.

The Metro Wine-Bar and Bistro

(405) 840-9463

6418 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Oregon: Bar Diane in Portland

Seating area inside Bar Diane bardianepdx / Instagram

Portland is known for its hipster aesthetic, and with its tucked-away facade, Bar Diane seems to meet that. When you step inside, you'll notice a colorful, chic vibe that strays from the traditional hipster imagery. The wine list here is extensive and constantly evolving, and small bites and shareable plates are available as well; locals highly recommend the oysters. In nicer weather, consider sipping your wine on the bar's enclosed outdoor patio.

Bar Diane

(971) 255-1387

2112 NW Irving Street, #105 Portland, OR 97210

Pennsylvania: Solar Myth in Philadelphia

Bar counter inside Solar Myth Pedro D. / Yelp

Coffee lovers and wine lovers unite at Solar Myth in Philadelphia. This hip spot offers coffee and pastries in the morning and wine, amaro, and beer after noon, and live jazz several nights a week. One local Redditor says it's the best wine bar in Philadelphia "by a lot," while another highly recommends chatting with the manager, saying, "She just loves talking wine and helping with recommendations and getting other people excited about wine."

Solar Myth

1131 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Rhode Island: Providence Wine Bar in Providence

Seating area at Providence Wine Bar Jenny C. / Yelp

Listed as the best in state by Rhode Island Monthly, the simple name of Providence Wine Bar doesn't quite express the passion for wine you'll find here. The trendy yet cozy spot encourages guests to experiment with new things or enjoy old favorites with its carefully curated list of over 60 unique global wines. Drinks are available in 2-ounce, 5-ounce, half bottle, and bottle options for whatever suits your mood.

Providence Wine Bar

(401) 443-5249

485 Angell St, Providence, RI 02906

South Carolina: Graft Wine Shop in Charleston

Interior seating and wine shelves at Graft Wine Shop graftchs / Facebook

Many wine shops include their own wine bars, and Graft Wine Shop in downtown Charleston is one of these. The chic, locally-owned spot offers a diverse wine list as well as a small selection of snacks and charcuterie. On Tuesdays, pop in for a wine tasting, and on Wednesdays, come enjoy live music. Sundays are "Good Neighbor Sundays," a weekly parking lot party where you can sip wine and discover local vendors.

Graft Wine Shop

(843) 718-3359

700 B King St, Charleston, SC 29403

South Dakota: R Wine Bar & Kitchen in Sioux Falls

Dining room of R Wine Bar & Kitchen rwinebarsf / Facebook

R Wine Bar & Kitchen has earned an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for the last two years, and it couldn't be more deserved. Located in downtown Sioux Falls, the upscale, family-owned restaurant offers a long list of wines from around the world as well as authentic Italian meals. Locals on Reddit highly recommend it for both an evening of wine or an elegant night out.

R Wine Bar & Kitchen

(605) 271-0814

322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Tennessee: Bad Idea in Nashville

Bar area at Bad Idea noanashville / Instagram

A visit to Bad Idea in Nashville is anything but a bad idea. The James Beard semifinalist is a wine bar with a Laotian and French-inspired menu. The wine list here is extensive and well-curated, with one Redditor saying it's "one of the best I've seen in town," and another echoing that the "wine list is incredible." The spot also consistently makes local and national "best of" lists, not just for wine bars but for restaurants in general.

Bad Idea

(629) 729-4332

1021 Russell St #101, Nashville, TN 37206

Texas: Apt 115 in Austin

Nook inside Apt 115 apartmentonefifteen / Facebook

Austin is known for its Michelin-star barbeque restaurants, but it also has a Michelin-selected wine bar. Apt 115 is "an intimate wine bar with a cozy ambience," the "Michelin Guide" declares before focusing in on the high-end fusion menu offered here. Other publications rave about the spot as well, though these tend to focus more on Apt 115's immense list of over 400 wines from around the world.

Apt 115

(737) 333-0780

2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702

Utah: Cucina Wine Bar in Salt Lake City

Exterior of Cucina, including outdoor patio cucina.deli / Facebook

If you're looking for wine in Utah, Salt Lake City is one of the best places to be. Here, you'll find Cucina Wine Bar, a laid-back spot featuring an extensive wine list and rotating food menu. Cucina consistently makes local "best of" lists, and also offers an outdoor patio and special events, including live music several times a month.

Cucina Wine Bar

(801) 322-3055

1026 E 2nd Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Vermont: The Wine Bar in Killington

Piano in and dining room of The Wine Bar Killingtonwinebar /Facebook

Nestled in the heart of the Green Mountains is The Wine Bar, a somewhat new spot that one Redditor calls "the best restaurant on the mountain." The elegant eatery, located at the Woods Resort and Spa, offers a wide selection of wines, charcuterie and small plates, and, once a week, a four-course farm-to-table dinner. It's a great spot for an evening out whether you're a local, visiting the area, or staying at the resort.

The Wine Bar

(802) 353-6423

53 Woods Ln, Killington, VT 05751

Virginia: Verre Wine Bar in Arlington

Inside dining area at Verre Wine Bar verrewinebar / Facebook

Not far from Washington, D.C., is Verre Wine Bar, a cute, contemporary spot in the Courthouse neighborhood. Verre focuses on offering a curated selection of wines from small-production, family-run wineries at affordable prices. The menu here consists of charcuterie, small plates, flatbreads, and desserts. A brunch, which features specialty mimosas and handmade biscuits, is offered on the weekends.

Verre Wine Bar

(703) 253-3878

2415 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Washington: Flight Wine + Chocolate in Seattle

Interior of Flight Wine + Chocolate, including seating and counter with chocolates flightwineandchocolate / Facebook

The term "flight" in Flight Wine + Chocolate's name refers not just to the wine flights the bar offers, but the airplane theme it features in honor of the major aviation businesses in Seattle. The low-key spot offers wines from local wineries, as well as delectable (and beautiful) chocolates, a pairing that's hard to beat. Snacks and charcuterie are also available, and Flight's shop sells wine and chocolate to-go or to ship.

Flight Wine + Chocolate

(206) 712-6919

1300 E Pike St, Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98122

West Virginia: Wine Down on Market in Parkersburg

Exterior of Wine Down on Market winedownonmarket / Facebook

Wine Down on Market is a chic, modern wine bar in historic Parkersburg, West Virginia. Here, you'll find wine flights, as well as an extensive variety of global wines by the glass or bottle that landed the bar on "Wine Spectator's" list in 2024. There's plenty to eat, too, from charcuterie and small plates to New York strips and burgers.

Wine Down on Market

(681) 588-0425

701 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Wisconsin: Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar in Fitchburg

Interior of Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar flightwineandbourbon / Facebook

Located in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, just outside of Madison, is Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar (no relation to the similarly-named bar in Seattle). The trendy spot offers, as the name suggests, flights of a variety of wines and bourbons, as well as other spirits. If you're craving a snack with your drinks, you're in luck; Flight's menu includes charcuterie, small plates, flatbreads, and even warm chocolate chip cookies.

Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar

(608) 283-9178

4893 Lacy Rd, Suite 101, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Wyoming: Bin22 in Jackson

Dining area of Bin22 bin22jacksonhole / Facebook

Jackson, Wyoming — also known as Jackson Hole — is a popular tourist town, thanks to its spot nestled between forests and mountains. As a result, it's the perfect place to put a wine bar, and this is where you'll find Bin22. A combination wine shop and bar, restaurant, and market, Bin22 is run by a sommelier who based both the decor and menu off his time in Tuscany. That being said, the hundreds of wines here come from all around the world.

Bin22

(307) 739-9463

200 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

