The Best Chain Restaurant Chili Doesn't Actually Come From Wendy's

When you're looking for delicious restaurant chili, chain restaurants might not be the first to come to mind. And that's probably a good hesitation, as many restaurant chilis can seem a little bland and watery. Wendy's is famous for being one of the few fast food restaurants that serves chili, but some other chains offer their own version of this comfort food as well.

When we reviewed chili from five chains and ranked them worst to best, Wendy's fell right in the middle, but the chili is still one of the chain's best two side items. The chain restaurant chili we were most impressed with came from Famous Dave's. For the unfamiliar, Famous Dave's is a barbecue restaurant with more than 100 locations across 30 states. While it's obviously a bit more famous for its barbecue classics, like brisket, spare ribs, and Georgia chopped pork, this restaurant chain's chili is not to be missed.

This delicious chili includes a spicy mixture of hot link sausage, ground beef, beans, onions, and chipotle peppers. It has a touch of smoky, sweet, and tomato flavor from Famous Dave's Rich & Sassy BBQ sauce (one of the best BBQ sauces you can buy), which all comes together with a perfect, meaty texture that will challenge any other chain restaurant chili out there today. A cup of the restaurant chain's award-winning chili costs $5, or you can grab a bowl for $7. Add a side salad and a cornbread muffin for $11 total.