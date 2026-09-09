Not Ketchup, Not Mustard: Add 10x The Flavor To Your Hot Dogs With This Japanese Condiment

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Whether you're at a ballpark on a 90-degree day or grabbing one from your favorite street cart, a hot dog is always a welcome and satisfying treat. While some like them with ketchup or mustard, personally, I enjoy mine with a slathering of tangy mayonnaise (sometimes with the addition of a little mustard), and topped with a dollop of chopped white onion. I firmly believe mayonnaise is the unsung hero of hot dog condiments — and growing up in the South, I know just how divisive the condiment can be. While Duke's remains my go-to, the mayonnaise I reach for when I want to elevate a frankfurter is Kewpie.

Kewpie mayonnaise has been the go-to condiment in Japanese kitchens since its first introduction to the market in 1925. Its distinctive tang — and what sets it apart from standard American mayonnaises — is its inclusion of whole egg yolks as opposed to whole eggs. Using only whole egg yolks (four in every 500-gram squeeze bottle) gives Kewpie mayonnaise its distinctive yellow hue and luxuriously creamy mouthfeel. Authentic Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise also uses MSG — or monosodium glutamate — the amino acid and neurotransmitter responsible for that unmistakable umami boost, and omits sugar, which gives it a more savory flavor profile than American mayonnaises. Instead, the sweetness comes from its custom blend of vinegars used. A word to the wise: American Kewpie differs from the original, featuring both sugar and yeast extract in place of MSG.