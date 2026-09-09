Not Ketchup, Not Mustard: Add 10x The Flavor To Your Hot Dogs With This Japanese Condiment
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Whether you're at a ballpark on a 90-degree day or grabbing one from your favorite street cart, a hot dog is always a welcome and satisfying treat. While some like them with ketchup or mustard, personally, I enjoy mine with a slathering of tangy mayonnaise (sometimes with the addition of a little mustard), and topped with a dollop of chopped white onion. I firmly believe mayonnaise is the unsung hero of hot dog condiments — and growing up in the South, I know just how divisive the condiment can be. While Duke's remains my go-to, the mayonnaise I reach for when I want to elevate a frankfurter is Kewpie.
Kewpie mayonnaise has been the go-to condiment in Japanese kitchens since its first introduction to the market in 1925. Its distinctive tang — and what sets it apart from standard American mayonnaises — is its inclusion of whole egg yolks as opposed to whole eggs. Using only whole egg yolks (four in every 500-gram squeeze bottle) gives Kewpie mayonnaise its distinctive yellow hue and luxuriously creamy mouthfeel. Authentic Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise also uses MSG — or monosodium glutamate — the amino acid and neurotransmitter responsible for that unmistakable umami boost, and omits sugar, which gives it a more savory flavor profile than American mayonnaises. Instead, the sweetness comes from its custom blend of vinegars used. A word to the wise: American Kewpie differs from the original, featuring both sugar and yeast extract in place of MSG.
How to incorporate more Kewpie mayonnaise into your diet
Packaged in a distinctive, handy squeeze bottle specifically designed to protect the mayonnaise from oxygen, Kewpie has become wildly popular in the United States due to its versatility, giving countless dishes a boost of savory flavor. In Japan, it's used in salad dressings and incorporated into egg salad sandwiches (the Instagram-famous tamago sando), as well as spooned over dishes like okonomiyaki, a savory cabbage pancake, and takoyaki, fried dough balls filled with octopus. At home, slather it on a summertime BLT or your favorite sandwich, fold it into chicken salad, or mix it with spicy mustard to give deviled eggs an extra layer of flavor. Kewpie is widely available at grocery stores and on Amazon, as well as through Kewpie's own online store. (They even have a handy recipe section to help jump-start your Kewpie inspiration.)
There are also plenty of ways to further enhance Kewpie's already robust flavor. Stir in a tablespoon or two of soy sauce or lemon juice for an extra hit of salt and acidity, or kick up the heat with your favorite hot sauce or chili crunch. Adding a spoonful of miso paste takes the umami vibe to the next level, while wasabi cuts through the richness of the mayonnaise while packing a sharp, sinus-clearing punch. Take inspiration from your spice cabinet and add in some curry powder, hot mustard powder, or Korean gochugaru.