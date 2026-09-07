Bobby Flay's 3-Step Method For Juicy, Crunchy Corn On The Cob Is Too Easy Not To Try
There are so many ways to introduce flavor to corn on the cob that it can be easy to overlook its preparation method. Sure, everyday salt, a bit of homemade compound butter, and seasonings like Old Bay can make your corn on the cob even tastier. But you really need an optimal kernel canvas to begin with. And Food Network fave Bobby Flay has a relatively easy grilling method that helps to get you there.
Flay's technique is chiseled among his "10 Commandments of Grilling," as written in the virtual stone of the Food Network website. It requires little extra time and labor in order to yield "the juiciest and crunchiest corn ever," as Flay calls it.
To do this, Flay first pulls the corn husks back to remove the pesky silks beneath. Then, he removes the silks. Next, he rolls the husks back up, and soaks each ear in water for around 20 minutes. Finally, he grills them until they are charred. Unfurled once more, this should net popping yellow bursts of botanical freshness imbued with just a hint of fire.
Tips for Bobby Flay's corn hack
Leaving the corn's leafy green husks intact while stripping its abundance of stringy silks can seem a little bit daunting, and even more tedious. So here are a couple of little tricks and tools that can better help to strip them away.
A pair of sanitized dishwashing gloves can effectively remove corn silk because the silks will stick to the rubber. Once the husks are pulled back, a bit of gloved rubbing will better attract the strands than your bare hands. A produce brush can similarly whisk that corn silk away, with a few firm strokes. Additionally, you could also peel back the husks, and give the corn one last un-shucked turn through the flames, in order to zap off any errant bits. Those extra few seconds of heat will be fine, and your corn will turn out all the cleaner.