Bobby Flay's 3-Step Method For Juicy, Crunchy Corn On The Cob Is Too Easy Not To Try

There are so many ways to introduce flavor to corn on the cob that it can be easy to overlook its preparation method. Sure, everyday salt, a bit of homemade compound butter, and seasonings like Old Bay can make your corn on the cob even tastier. But you really need an optimal kernel canvas to begin with. And Food Network fave Bobby Flay has a relatively easy grilling method that helps to get you there.

Flay's technique is chiseled among his "10 Commandments of Grilling," as written in the virtual stone of the Food Network website. It requires little extra time and labor in order to yield "the juiciest and crunchiest corn ever," as Flay calls it.

To do this, Flay first pulls the corn husks back to remove the pesky silks beneath. Then, he removes the silks. Next, he rolls the husks back up, and soaks each ear in water for around 20 minutes. Finally, he grills them until they are charred. Unfurled once more, this should net popping yellow bursts of botanical freshness imbued with just a hint of fire.