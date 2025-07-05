The Clever Shucking Hack That Removes Corn Silk In Seconds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to summertime rituals, shucking fresh corn on the cob has got to be right at the top of the list. Whether you're grilling corn like Bobby Flay or making a batch of sweet corn ice cream, there's nothing more satisfying than peeling back the green husks to reveal the rows of fresh kernels underneath. There's one pesky obstacle to overcome before the corn can go in the steamer or boiling pot, though: removing all the corn silk. If you've ever wasted time trying to remove every stubborn, sticky strand one by one, it's time to embrace a better way. All you need is a clean pair of rubber dishwashing gloves and you can remove all the corn silk in seconds. No more endless picking, and no need to buy any single-use gadgets.

Shucking corn with a pair of rubber gloves might look a little silly at first, but when you see how efficiently the process works, you'll never shuck with bare hands again. Thanks to the slightly tacky texture of the rubber, the strands of silk stick to the surface of the gloves. Basically, the same quality that makes them ideal for gripping wet, soapy dishes makes them the perfect tool for sweeping away sticky corn silk. The best part? You probably have a pair of gloves under your sink right now.