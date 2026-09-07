For Crispy Belgian-Inspired Fries, Reach For These Potatoes

Whether served alongside a steaming pot of mussels or in a paper cone — with a side of mayonnaise, of course — Belgian fries hit differently. The double-frying technique is only part of what makes Belgian fries so crispy and delicious, however. It's the type of potato, the Bintje potato, that makes them so unique. Small to medium in size, Bintje potatoes have a pale yellow skin, a firm golden flesh, and a balanced level of moisture and starch. Available year-round with peak availability in the summer months, Bintje potatoes have a mild, subtly sweet, and nutty flavor when cooked. With a crisp exterior and creamy, moist interior, Bintjes deliver the ideal balance of textures — making them, quite literally, the golden standard for fries.

Native to the Netherlands, Bintje potatoes were first bred by Dutch potato breeder Kornelis Lieuwes de Vries in 1904 in the village of Suameer (now Sumar) as a cross between the Fransen and Munstersen varieties. Named after one of the breeder's favorite pupils, Bintje Jansma, the potato became known as an ideal variety for making fries; by 1987, they accounted for more than 60% of the potatoes grown in the Netherlands. Today, they're cultivated throughout Europe, with significant production in France and Belgium, as well as in North Africa, Canada, and Australia. In 2012, they were voted the International Potato of the Year for their historical impact on the potato industry.