For Crispy Belgian-Inspired Fries, Reach For These Potatoes
Whether served alongside a steaming pot of mussels or in a paper cone — with a side of mayonnaise, of course — Belgian fries hit differently. The double-frying technique is only part of what makes Belgian fries so crispy and delicious, however. It's the type of potato, the Bintje potato, that makes them so unique. Small to medium in size, Bintje potatoes have a pale yellow skin, a firm golden flesh, and a balanced level of moisture and starch. Available year-round with peak availability in the summer months, Bintje potatoes have a mild, subtly sweet, and nutty flavor when cooked. With a crisp exterior and creamy, moist interior, Bintjes deliver the ideal balance of textures — making them, quite literally, the golden standard for fries.
Native to the Netherlands, Bintje potatoes were first bred by Dutch potato breeder Kornelis Lieuwes de Vries in 1904 in the village of Suameer (now Sumar) as a cross between the Fransen and Munstersen varieties. Named after one of the breeder's favorite pupils, Bintje Jansma, the potato became known as an ideal variety for making fries; by 1987, they accounted for more than 60% of the potatoes grown in the Netherlands. Today, they're cultivated throughout Europe, with significant production in France and Belgium, as well as in North Africa, Canada, and Australia. In 2012, they were voted the International Potato of the Year for their historical impact on the potato industry.
Acceptable Bintje alternatives
In North America, Bintje potatoes are typically imported or found at specialty farms or suppliers — and, if you're lucky, online. Purists have even taken to growing them themselves, insisting that their flavor is unbeatable. If you can't find Bintjes, other floury varieties including Yukon Golds, Russets, Idaho, and Inca Gold make suitable substitutes, delivering the same fluffy, relatively dry texture that makes a potato ideal for frying.
Aside from the classic fry — which traditionally involves beef tallow as opposed to your average oil — Bintje potatoes work well in any dish calling for floury potatoes. If you're going to serve up a piping hot batch of Belgian fries, do as the Belgians do, and serve them with a side of traditional sauce andalouse, a combination of mayonnaise, lemon juice, tomato paste, minced onions, and red and green peppers. Take it one step further and triple-fry your fries for an added layer of flavor and crisp. You can also try your hand at the classic Dutch dish, stamppot, in which they're mashed together with leafy greens like endive or kale, and topped with a smoky sausage or bacon. (It's not too dissimilar from the classic Irish dish, colcannon.)