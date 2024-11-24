How Sauce Andalouse Became The Go-To Dip For Eating French Fries In Belgium

Fries are a big deal in Belgium: They've been making them since the 1700s, and despite their name, Belgium (not France) is often considered to be the home of french fries. If you travel there, you'll find them served as street food at plenty of frietkots or friteries, as purveyors of fried potatoes are known in Flemish and French respectively. When you order, you'll likely be presented with a long menu of sauces to accompany your fries. Classic ketchup is on there, as is oh-so-European mayonnaise, and options that will likely be unfamiliar to Americans, like samurai sauce (made with harissa, tomatoes, and peppers), or the curious pineapple-mayo combination that is Brazil sauce. Beyond classic mayo, perhaps the most popular option is sauce andalouse — by name, you'd think it hails from the Andalusia region of Spain, but it's entirely a Belgian creation.

Sauce andalouse is made with mayo, lemon juice, tomato paste, minced onions, and red and green peppers. Some versions may call for shallots (in place of onions), paprika, and mustard. While often compared to Thousand Island dressing (more or less a mix of ketchup and mayo), andalouse's unique combination of flavors is likely why it is so popular in Belgium. Its creamy mayo base gets an acidic kick from the lemon and peppers, plus unctuous umami from the tomato paste, resulting in a phenomenally well-rounded condiment for dipping.