Here's What An Instant Pot Can Do That A Crock-Pot Can't

Even if you use your Crock-Pot like an absolute pro (kudos to you), one of the main advantages of an Instant Pot is that it can do everything a traditional slow cooker does, along with quite a few additional things. Depending on the model, an Instant Pot can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, cook rice, steam, keep food warm, and even make yogurt. As the name suggests, the Instant Pot is a friend to those in a hurry to get dinner on the table.

That said, it's worth laying out exactly what the differences are between an Instant Pot and a Crock-Pot. Crock-Pot is a brand of slow cooker, which is a type of countertop electrical appliance designed to cook food gently over several hours. An Instant Pot is a brand of countertop electric pressure cooker and multicooker that can function as a slow cooker, but can also use pressure to cook food much more quickly.

If you're already thinking that a Crock-Pot is an overrated kitchen appliance, then your next best option might just be an Instant Pot. An electric pressure cooker offers more functionality than a Crock-Pot — cue mushroom risotto, Instant Pot-made burgers, and more.