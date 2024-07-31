Ditch The Bowl. Serve Your Tuna Salad In A Tomato Instead

You'll want to choose a tomato that's pretty large and firm. If the tomato is too soft, cutting it could be a challenge, and it could lose its composure once the center is hollowed out. Heirloom tomatoes are great because of their size, and it's easy to tell how to buy the best ones — just gently press it with your finger to make sure it isn't too squishy. You want it ripe, too; bright red in color is ideal. There's no need to remove the skin, since you wouldn't normally do this with sliced tomatoes, but to each their own.

Cut off the top of the tomato, then gently hollow out the tomato using a spoon. You might have to cut into the center with a knife first to make it easier. Remove the interior, and set it aside — you can add a little salt and pepper to it and eat it as a snack to avoid food waste. Once the tomato is hollow, stuff the center with the tuna salad. The tomato should be able to stand upright on its own, but you can also cut off a thin layer of the bottom to make it more even if necessary.

The easiest and neatest way to eat this dish is likely by using a knife and fork. You can also try biting into it like an apple, but make sure you have plenty of napkins.