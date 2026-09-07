For More Flavorful Cabbage, Add This Creamy Sauce That's Sitting In Your Fridge

Having versatile ingredients for meal prepping on hand is great, but if you can't squeeze in enough time to plan ahead, the next best thing is quick and easy dishes that are almost effortless to make and prepare, like cabbage. It helps that there are so many things you can do with cabbage — bake, roast, saute, stir fry, or even toss it into a slaw. For a more flavorful twist, however, try making your cabbage with Alfredo sauce.

The parmesan cheese in the sauce adds a nice, salty touch to the cabbage, boosting it with an umami flavor. Sauteing cabbage on its own before you introduce it to Alfredo sauce can even highlight the vegetable's sweet and earthy notes, offering a nice contrast to the sauce's cheesy, buttery, and savory tone. At the same time, the butter and heavy cream of Alfredo sauce introduce a pleasantly creamy texture to the cabbage. The rich character of the sauce is a nice complement to the cabbage's gentle crispiness, so the marriage of textures will make your dish shine even more.

You can make Alfredo sauce with just three ingredients, but you can also make-do with a store-bought one for the easiest hack. You might even spot sliced cabbage in the supermarket that's usually ready to use for coleslaw if you want to keep things simple and effortless. Just saute the cabbage first (15 minutes if you want a more tender finish, 10 minutes if you want a crisper bite), adding the sauce as the last step and perhaps a few seasonings like salt and pepper on top.