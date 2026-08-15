Make Alfredo Sauce 10x Creamier By Adding This One Ingredient

Let's be honest — there are very few things that are quite as indulgent as a big bowl of creamy Alfredo. But if you want to ramp up the creaminess to a new level, that's where the slightly unexpected addition of mascarpone can step in. This soft Italian cheese is rich, mild, and wonderfully smooth, which is why it is best known for its role in the original tiramisu recipe. But don't be fooled by its association with desserts: In Italian cooking, it is often also stirred into savory dishes where the goal is more creamy richness.

Because mascarpone is naturally quite mild, it makes a great addition to sauces like Alfredo where there are bolder flavors at play, such as parmesan. It doesn't compete with flavor, but it does do a lot to change the texture of the final sauce. Other dairy items you might add for richness could also bring unwanted components along with them. For example, cream cheese or Greek yoghurt can make the final sauce tangier, and ricotta can sometimes create a bit of a grainy texture (which is why some may argue ricotta should never be added to lasagna either). Mascarpone, on the other hand, brings the richness and body but lets the buttery parmesan flavor stay at the front and center of your Alfredo sauce. Then, just a little freshly cracked black pepper or a bit of lemon zest can finish the whole thing off.