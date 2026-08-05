Review: Trader Joe's (Almost) Got Everything Right With Its New Mango Sticky Rice
Mango sticky rice isn't the type of dessert that most people expect to find in the frozen food aisle. In fact, I looked in the rice section before realizing it was near the ice cream and other after-dinner treats. Mango is my favorite fruit, so I was excited by the idea of keeping a taste of summer in my freezer year-round. But can a frozen product actually capture the full experience typically enjoyed in a Thai restaurant or at a night market? I was skeptical, but intrigued. I knew it wouldn't be exactly the same, and I wondered whether it would hit all the high notes. Trader Joe's worked with a supplier in Thailand to bring the dessert to stores, which gave me confidence that it might come closer than expected.
Traditionally, mango sticky rice is made with sweet rice (also known as glutinous rice or stick rice), fresh mango, coconut milk, sugar, and salt. It's drizzled with coconut sauce and a crunchy topping, such as mung beans or sesame seeds. The ingredient list may seem simple on the surface, but the dessert relies on a careful balance of flavors and textures, making it an ambitious product to recreate as a frozen food. I headed to my local Trader Joe's to pick up a box and do a taste test.
Methodology
I enthusiastically headed to Trader Joe's the day the mango sticky rice was released, and I was far from the only one. I was lucky enough to snag a couple boxes of the almost-sold-out dessert.
I decided to make some simple grilled chicken and vegetables with spices for dinner, then enjoyed the mango sticky rice afterward, since it's sometimes eaten after a spicy meal. Next time, I think the dessert would pair well with this Crispy Thai Basil Beef recipe.
Pricing, availability, and nutritional information
The mango sticky rice hit stores the first week of August. Be sure to look near the frozen treats, and if you have trouble, a crew member can let you know where to find it. My store only received two cases, so make sure to go sooner rather than later to stock up.
Each box is $4.69 and contains two servings, which is perfect for a romantic or affordable dinner. I prepared the dessert according to the package directions, microwaving for 50 seconds, then sprinkling the fried mung beans on top. A serving a little larger than my palm is 180 calories. At first, I was underwhelmed by the portion size. I assumed it would be larger for the price. However, after eating it, I decided it was so rich — in a good way — that I wouldn't want any more than what was provided.
As someone with celiac disease, I was pleased to learn that gluten-free eaters can still have glutinous rice. Glutinous means having a gluey consistency, and has nothing to do with the wheat-derived protein. The mango sticky rice is also vegan.
What does Trader Joe's Mango Sticky Rice taste like?
My first impression was that the coconut cream melded really well with the sweetness of the mango and saltiness of the rice. I loved the flavor combination. The cream was my favorite component in the dish with just the right amount of drizzle. The mango was surprisingly tasty, especially since it had been frozen. I was curious whether it would be bland or mushy, but I found it to be neither.
The sticky rice mostly had a nice chewy consistency, but it was crunchy and undercooked in one spot. I tend to like salty foods, and I liked the sea salt, but I could see how some people might find the rice to be overly salty. The temperature contrast between the mango and rice was greater than I expected. I thought the mango was a little too cold. The mung bean topping was satisfying, and I appreciated the crunch at the end of the bite.
Final verdict: A delicious dessert with a few frozen compromises
Overall, Trader Joe's nailed what really makes mango sticky rice so yummy: it's sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy all at once. It's the only dessert I've had in recent memory that balances so many different flavors this well. While it's no replacement for a meal at a Thai restaurant, it's a fun way to bring an international dessert home. I'd probably add some fresh mango in the future, and I'd microwave everything a few seconds longer so the mango warms slightly and the rice cooks through completely.
I'd happily buy Trader Joe's mango sticky rice again. It's a convenient way to try a dessert that's not always easy to find, and the frozen format doesn't keep it from being genuinely enjoyable. Trader Joe's clearly put some thought into how to replicate the real thing instead of just creating another frozen mango treat.