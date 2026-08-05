Review: Trader Joe's (Almost) Got Everything Right With Its New Mango Sticky Rice

Mango sticky rice isn't the type of dessert that most people expect to find in the frozen food aisle. In fact, I looked in the rice section before realizing it was near the ice cream and other after-dinner treats. Mango is my favorite fruit, so I was excited by the idea of keeping a taste of summer in my freezer year-round. But can a frozen product actually capture the full experience typically enjoyed in a Thai restaurant or at a night market? I was skeptical, but intrigued. I knew it wouldn't be exactly the same, and I wondered whether it would hit all the high notes. Trader Joe's worked with a supplier in Thailand to bring the dessert to stores, which gave me confidence that it might come closer than expected.

Traditionally, mango sticky rice is made with sweet rice (also known as glutinous rice or stick rice), fresh mango, coconut milk, sugar, and salt. It's drizzled with coconut sauce and a crunchy topping, such as mung beans or sesame seeds. The ingredient list may seem simple on the surface, but the dessert relies on a careful balance of flavors and textures, making it an ambitious product to recreate as a frozen food. I headed to my local Trader Joe's to pick up a box and do a taste test.