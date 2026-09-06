This 4-Ingredient Fall Party Dip Is Perfect For Pumpkin Spice Lovers

To make this dip, all it takes is a mix and a fold. The canned pumpkin, instant vanilla pudding, and pumpkin pie spice get mixed together, and then the thawed whipped topping is folded in. That's it. From there, throw it in the fridge until you are ready to enjoy a chilled snack or dessert that reads savory and delicate all in one bite. It's just as easy to throw together the night before, whether you're carrying it to the park for a picnic or serving it for your book group. Familiar fall flavors make for great dunking — try fresh apple slices as an after-school snack, or gingersnaps or graham crackers for deconstructed pumpkin pie vibes.

For a richer flavor profile, you could try adding softened cream cheese. You can also freeze the pumpkin fluff and eat it like ice cream rather than using it as a dip. If you're hosting a larger get-together like a Halloween party, you can try serving it in a hollowed-out pumpkin or putting it in a graham cracker crust for an easy no-bake pie — but keep in mind that you may need to double or triple your batch. Any way you serve it, this dip is a cool take on a beloved seasonal flavor and will certainly win over pumpkin spice fans.