Take Inspiration From Erin Napier And Ditch The Granite Countertops In Your Kitchen

Granite is one of the most popular countertop stones for its durability and hassle-free cleaning and maintenance. But there's no need for granite anymore. You can take inspiration from Erin Napier, HGTV host and designer, and choose limestone instead. "It's a really soft stone, so it'll have to be cared for, but it looks so Old-World European and simple," Napier said in an episode of her show Home Town (via YouTube), which also stars her husband Ben. She even highlights its understated allure, saying, "It doesn't have a lot of movement or color. It's just a slab of creamy ivory limestone." It's the perfect choice if you want something clean and simple that effortlessly brightens up the whole space. It goes well with many different styles, but its rustic vibe and sophisticated character look immaculate with French country decor.

Limestone is also a great choice if you prefer something laidback with a soft, unrefined finish rather than flashy, dramatic, and glossy like granite. It's also more affordable, costing $30 to $50 per square foot, whereas granite can set you back around $40 to $60 per square foot. The difference seems trivial, but the costs add up in a large space. Since limestone requires a bit more TLC, it's a countertop material you shouldn't clean with acids like lemon. On the bright side, it can take heat well enough to hold a hot pot for a few seconds, which is great when things are busy in the kitchen. But that's not all it does well.