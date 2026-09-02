Take Inspiration From Erin Napier And Ditch The Granite Countertops In Your Kitchen
Granite is one of the most popular countertop stones for its durability and hassle-free cleaning and maintenance. But there's no need for granite anymore. You can take inspiration from Erin Napier, HGTV host and designer, and choose limestone instead. "It's a really soft stone, so it'll have to be cared for, but it looks so Old-World European and simple," Napier said in an episode of her show Home Town (via YouTube), which also stars her husband Ben. She even highlights its understated allure, saying, "It doesn't have a lot of movement or color. It's just a slab of creamy ivory limestone." It's the perfect choice if you want something clean and simple that effortlessly brightens up the whole space. It goes well with many different styles, but its rustic vibe and sophisticated character look immaculate with French country decor.
Limestone is also a great choice if you prefer something laidback with a soft, unrefined finish rather than flashy, dramatic, and glossy like granite. It's also more affordable, costing $30 to $50 per square foot, whereas granite can set you back around $40 to $60 per square foot. The difference seems trivial, but the costs add up in a large space. Since limestone requires a bit more TLC, it's a countertop material you shouldn't clean with acids like lemon. On the bright side, it can take heat well enough to hold a hot pot for a few seconds, which is great when things are busy in the kitchen. But that's not all it does well.
Pros and cons of limestone in your kitchen
Limestone doesn't come in rainbow colors. But you can find it in white, beige, gray, and yellow, so unless you're looking for something really unique (or black), there's an option to match your kitchen's aesthetics. Plus, if you look closely, you might find yourself charmed by its fossilization patterns, which create unique details. It's subtle, sure, but it's still an eye-catching element of visual interest that can boost the style of your cooking space. But depending on who's in your kitchen and what they tend to do, it can be as delicate as it looks. For instance, the material is prone to staining, though you can mitigate that risk with periodic sealing. You can also be sure to wipe your counters clean as soon as your glass of red wine or tomato sauce spills on them.
You also have to be careful handling sharp objects near limestone, as it scratches easily, though if the damage is minor, you can buff it out yourself. Surprisingly, despite being a little high-maintenance, your limestone countertops can serve you for up to 50 years. Considering it's more affordable than granite, it makes for a worthwhile choice if you're worried about longevity and saving money on a kitchen remodel. And looks-wise, there's just nothing quite like its timeless sophistication to add an understated elegance to your space.