Why There's Simply No Need For Granite Countertops In Your Kitchen Anymore

Granite countertops have plenty of advantages. They're quite durable, relatively heat-resistant (they can withstand temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit) and on top of that, they bring a beautiful look to any kitchen. However, despite the qualities, this natural stone is no longer the go-to choice for many customers. Plus dark granite colors including black, charcoal, and deep green are losing popularity big time. But why is that? Even though there's no single reason, granite actually has more drawbacks than many of today's other countertop materials.

First of all, granite is naturally porous. This means that it has small holes (also known as pores) in its structure that can absorb moisture and liquids. Because of this, granite needs to be properly sealed — and resealed every few years. Unsealed granite can lead to stains from oil, wine, coffee or even sauces, and can promote bacterial growth. In addition, air can make its way through the pores, too. While granite sealing itself isn't particularly expensive compared to other kitchen renovation costs, it can add anywhere from $300 to well over $1,000 to a countertop's overall cost. Trying to save on sealing by cutting corners can also lead to hygiene issues.

What's more, because granite is a natural stone, it's incredibly heavy. A standard granite slab weighs about 20 pounds per square foot, which kind of makes installation difficult. Hence, it typically requires a professional hand, which adds another 45 to 100 bucks per square foot to the price. Ultimately, granite isn't immune to chips or cracks. When that happens, repairs aren't just difficult, but also incredibly pricey (up to around $800 per chip, depending on the size and its location).