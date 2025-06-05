The Type Of Whisk That Will Totally Transform Your Next Scrambled Egg Breakfast
If you love scrambled eggs, you've likely tried most of the tricks to get the fluffiest restaurant style eggs at home. Some of these include adding milk, beating eggs for longer, adding cold butter, or throwing in a little cornstarch. Though all of these methods may help, one of the most overlooked ways to achieve perfect scrambled eggs is to simply use the right kind of whisk.
The balloon whisk (that bulbous shaped whisk found in almost every kitchen) is considered by many to be the right whisk for making scrambled eggs, but the lesser known spring whisk has recently started gaining popularity as a tool to elevate your scrambled eggs to a new heights of fluffiness. The spring whisk, otherwise known as a coil whisk, is usually made of stainless steel, is smaller than the balloon whisk, and is used for things like gravies and salad dressings.
Why the spring whisk is superior for scrambling eggs
The reason a spring whisk outperforms others comes down to basic engineering.The secret to more fluff in scrambled eggs is to trap as much air as you can when you whisk them. Because of its shape, it's possible to not only beat the eggs back and forth with a spring whisk, but also up and down. This comprehensive whisking action creates more force and therefore more aeration. To make sure the whisking is as impactful as possible, it's better to opt for a stainless steel whisk rather than a silicon one (this goes for whatever whisk you use for beating eggs). A sturdier material allows more forceful whisking; for example, a tool like the RSVP Endurance Spring Whisk is made out of stainless steel.
Even with the right whisk, it's possible to lose the hard won fluff in your eggs due to missteps while cooking them, so make sure to tend to your eggs properly once they have entered the pan. Some of the most common blunders include cooking your eggs at too high a temperature, not stirring the eggs while they are in the frying pan, or adding too much oil.