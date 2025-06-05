The Type Of Whisk That Will Totally Transform Your Next Scrambled Egg Breakfast

The reason a spring whisk outperforms others comes down to basic engineering.The secret to more fluff in scrambled eggs is to trap as much air as you can when you whisk them. Because of its shape, it's possible to not only beat the eggs back and forth with a spring whisk, but also up and down. This comprehensive whisking action creates more force and therefore more aeration. To make sure the whisking is as impactful as possible, it's better to opt for a stainless steel whisk rather than a silicon one (this goes for whatever whisk you use for beating eggs). A sturdier material allows more forceful whisking; for example, a tool like the RSVP Endurance Spring Whisk is made out of stainless steel.

Even with the right whisk, it's possible to lose the hard won fluff in your eggs due to missteps while cooking them, so make sure to tend to your eggs properly once they have entered the pan. Some of the most common blunders include cooking your eggs at too high a temperature, not stirring the eggs while they are in the frying pan, or adding too much oil.