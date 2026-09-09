Not Water, Not Milk — Boxed Brownies Are 10x Richer With This Creamy Liquid

Boxed brownies don't get enough love. Yes, there is some level of prestige that comes with baking from scratch, but you really can't discount the deliciousness and customizability of a good boxed baking mix. From sprinkling in some cayenne pepper to using brown butter in place of oil, you can turn any old prepared mix into a completely unique and tasty treat. But, if you're in search of a super-rich, lush, and decadent boxed brownie, there is one swap in lieu of milk or water you simply can't skip: heavy cream.

There's no need to change amounts or ratios. The resulting brownie is moist, gooey, and rich – exactly what you want in a brownie. This works because heavy cream consists of about 36% to 40% fat. This high level of fat (much higher than milk's 0% to 3% or so, and certainly higher than water's 0%) helps add to your brownie's moisture and keeps the crumb of your brownie super soft since it can inhibit gluten formation. So, if you like boxed brownies to be soft, gooey, and downright irresistible, go for heavy cream.