Not Water, Not Milk — Boxed Brownies Are 10x Richer With This Creamy Liquid
Boxed brownies don't get enough love. Yes, there is some level of prestige that comes with baking from scratch, but you really can't discount the deliciousness and customizability of a good boxed baking mix. From sprinkling in some cayenne pepper to using brown butter in place of oil, you can turn any old prepared mix into a completely unique and tasty treat. But, if you're in search of a super-rich, lush, and decadent boxed brownie, there is one swap in lieu of milk or water you simply can't skip: heavy cream.
There's no need to change amounts or ratios. The resulting brownie is moist, gooey, and rich – exactly what you want in a brownie. This works because heavy cream consists of about 36% to 40% fat. This high level of fat (much higher than milk's 0% to 3% or so, and certainly higher than water's 0%) helps add to your brownie's moisture and keeps the crumb of your brownie super soft since it can inhibit gluten formation. So, if you like boxed brownies to be soft, gooey, and downright irresistible, go for heavy cream.
More ways to amp up boxed brownies
Swapping heavy cream for water or milk makes your brownies taste downright homemade, but it's also an excellent supplement that helps enhance other recipe swaps. Butter and brown butter are both popular substitutes for oil in boxed brownies since they add a lovely flavor, but butter also, unfortunately, makes for a dryer brownie. Butter is only typically about 80% to 82% fat, whereas vegetable oil (often used in boxed brownies) is basically all fat. The higher fat content in oil makes for a moister, but less flavorful, brownie, so if you want to use butter, but don't want to skimp on moisture, use heavy cream.
Want even more moisture in your boxed brownies? Use two egg yolks in place of a whole egg for your baking mix. The yolks add even more richness to your next batch. If you want a more tender brownie, but also want more zip, try adding sour cream to your boxed brownie mix. For a bit more sweetness, swap your oil and water for a can of sweetened condensed milk. The condensed milk's distinct, slightly caramel flavor really takes your brownies up a notch.