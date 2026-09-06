Meet The Suppliers Behind McDonald's Signature English Muffin
Chowhound ranked the Egg McMuffin as McDonald's best breakfast sandwich for numerous reasons, including its consistent, classic flavor. For many, one of the reasons is its soft and fluffy, golden-hued English muffin, which looks and tastes almost exactly the same no matter where you purchase it. That's why it's so surprising to find out there are actually many baking companies making McDonald's English muffin.
McDonald's numerous suppliers provide English muffins to different regions. According to McDonald's U.S., some of the suppliers include Aspire Bakeries, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Aspire Bakeries has 13 baking facilities across North America to allow for national coverage. Additionally, C.H. Guenther makes English muffins at 32 facilities in five countries, with U.S. baking facilities in Minnesota, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Texas. And according to late 2025 ABC reporting and a McDonald's profile on the CEO, another major English muffin supplier is Northeast Ohio's New Horizons Baking Co., covering Brampton, Ontario, down the East Coast to Georgia. While this list isn't exhaustive, it reveals how local bakeries work with McDonald's to provide English muffins across the country.
Why McDonald's English muffins taste the same almost everywhere
McDonald's suppliers work to produce English muffins in Mickey D's signature style, reportedly by using a proprietary recipe that has specific measurements for ingredients, baking time, fermenting, and more. But based on an ABC tour of the New Horizons facility, the English muffins aren't made like they would be in a small neighborhood bakery. Much of the production is an automated process, with workers watching machines that inspect the size, shape, and golden color.
These types of standards and controls can help ensure the English muffins remain consistent, at least within a given area. In the ABC reporting, the CEO of New Horizons said McDonald's is transparent yet demanding, and there's no contract. "There's a handshake. So you better do it right — all the time." However, despite all the controls in place to ensure a consistent product, McDonald's own Egg McMuffin nutritional information says that the nutritional values may vary based on preparation techniques, sources of supply, and regional differences. In other words, different jurisdictions or countries may have different food laws or preferences, so they may not be identical in every market.
McDonald's suppliers may also change. For example, the original Egg McMuffin, designed to be a cheaper version of eggs Benedict, was served on a Bays English Muffin — which, incidentally, we tested when we ranked the best store-bought English muffins. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz even suggests using a Bays English Muffin if you copycat an Egg McMuffin at home. Presumably, it's the one all the others are based on.