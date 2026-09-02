Your Pumpkin Pie Is Good But This Mexican-Inspired Twist Makes It 10x Better

Was there ever a dessert as classic, as wholesome, or as cozy as the pre-caroling essential that is pumpkin pie? No — the answer is no. Pumpkin pie, with its spiced custard filling and flaky crust, is everything you could possibly want in an autumnal dessert. But you know what? Sometimes even the tastiest of treats could use a little twist. When looking for the best way to perk up a classic pumpkin pie, Mexican cuisine is a good source of inspiration. Mexican cuisine often blends spices with sweet dishes (think chamoy and Lucas candies). So how can one bring a little more spice to pumpkin pie? Well, all you really need is a pinch of cayenne pepper and a little bit of chocolate.

Often included in Mexican hot chocolate, cayenne pepper is a great spice to include in desserts (it works beautifully in applesauce). Cayenne pepper brings a bit of heat without adding a lot of flavor, so your pie will have a nice kick of spice without any pungently peppery extra flavor, and chocolate and cayenne, in particular, are natural flavor mates. So why not make your next pumpkin pie a Mexican hot chocolate pumpkin pie? Simply start prepping your regular pumpkin pie recipe, then add ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper in with your seasoning blend and mix into your custard base. Then add a chocolate swirl by melting 3 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate, then spooning in some of the custard base (about a cup), mixing, and spooning and swirling on top of your pie. Bake as usual and serve once cooled.