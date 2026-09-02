Your Pumpkin Pie Is Good But This Mexican-Inspired Twist Makes It 10x Better
Was there ever a dessert as classic, as wholesome, or as cozy as the pre-caroling essential that is pumpkin pie? No — the answer is no. Pumpkin pie, with its spiced custard filling and flaky crust, is everything you could possibly want in an autumnal dessert. But you know what? Sometimes even the tastiest of treats could use a little twist. When looking for the best way to perk up a classic pumpkin pie, Mexican cuisine is a good source of inspiration. Mexican cuisine often blends spices with sweet dishes (think chamoy and Lucas candies). So how can one bring a little more spice to pumpkin pie? Well, all you really need is a pinch of cayenne pepper and a little bit of chocolate.
Often included in Mexican hot chocolate, cayenne pepper is a great spice to include in desserts (it works beautifully in applesauce). Cayenne pepper brings a bit of heat without adding a lot of flavor, so your pie will have a nice kick of spice without any pungently peppery extra flavor, and chocolate and cayenne, in particular, are natural flavor mates. So why not make your next pumpkin pie a Mexican hot chocolate pumpkin pie? Simply start prepping your regular pumpkin pie recipe, then add ¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper in with your seasoning blend and mix into your custard base. Then add a chocolate swirl by melting 3 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate, then spooning in some of the custard base (about a cup), mixing, and spooning and swirling on top of your pie. Bake as usual and serve once cooled.
Add a Mexican hot chocolate on top
Not a fan of the swirl? Not to worry, there are plenty of ways to add a chocolate-y touch to your cayenne infused pumpkin pie. For starters, you can add a chocolate ganache topping in lieu of a chocolate-pumpkin swirl. Using a combination of semisweet or dark chocolate chips and heavy cream, you can make a lush, glossy ganache topping that you can pour overtop of your baked and cooked pumpkin pie for the perfect chocolate touch. Feel free to add in some cayenne to the ganache for a further punch. You can also add a bit of butter to your ganache for a little bit more shine.
If you want the chocolate aspect of this pie to be optional, you can add it via a special batch of dark chocolate whipped cream (with a pinch of cayenne and cinnamon for even more flavor). If you're ok with sticking to the chocolate infused pumpkin custard swirl, but want to give this pie a special topping to boot, you can make a marshmallow topping for your pie, and toast the top. That toasty, slightly burnt flavor of the toasted marshmallow will complement both the chocolate and cayenne, making for a truly exceptional pie. You can also go with a meringue topper if you so please.