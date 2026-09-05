Frustrated Popeyes Customers Have Complained About This Chicken Tender Issue For Years
When you order chicken tenders from a fast food spot, you expect a decent sized portion — not a full-on piece the size of breast or thigh per se, but definitely not a chicken fry either. But, in recent years, shrinkflation has taken its toll on the fast food industry. We've already seen it in our favorite food products — from items like ice cream to ketchup to paper towels — and now we're seeing it at fast food restaurants as well. One fast food chain that's taken a good bit of criticism about shrinkflation is Popeyes. For proof, look no further than its famous chicken tenders.
An individual order of chicken tenders from Popeyes comes in servings of three and five. The three piece (a la carte) costs $7.69, and the five piece goes for $9.89 (depending on location). The photos on Popeyes online menu show nicely portioned, crispy, and fluffy chicken tenders that look absolutely delicious. But those images are vastly different compared to what you'll find from customers who've posted photos of their chicken tender orders online. Let's just say the chain doesn't seem to be operating the same as when it became Anthony Bourdain's favorite fast food fried chicken spot.
Some of the photos are quite shocking. We're talking skinny little pieces of shriveled up chicken — some with hardly any meat at all. A few photos on TikTok and Reddit look like Popeyes, at times, is serving fried chicken skin, and that's it. "I just wanted some delicious and succulent tenders, and I am slapped in the face with rancid jerky," one Redditor posted. "I can't believe I actually paid $12 for this." And that's just the beginning of the complaints.
Shrinkflation at Popeyes seems out of hand
Another Reddit post opens with a photo of three decrepit-looking blackened chicken tenders that are about the size of shriveled mini hot dogs. "I'm b******g' all the way to corporate," one commenter said. "Matter [of] fact, gonna save this picture to b***h for you next time I get strips." Other users piped in to say that the tenders actually resembled fries, and some speculated that the meat looked like it was sliced up chicken breast rather than tenderloin.
The hits keep coming on TikTok. "This is skin. What am I supposed to do with this? This shouldn't count as a full chicken strip, because it's not," one incensed reviewer said on TikTok. Another TikToker expressed the same sentiment, wondering if these meager pieces of meat is how Popeyes serves its chicken now. It's not just the chicken tenders either. Several customers have noticed the fried drumstick and chicken sandwich seem smaller as well — all of that while the chain has raised prices on some items by 70% or more since 2016, according to Finance Buzz.
So, yes, shrinkflation is definitely a real thing, and it has found its way to one of the United States' most beloved fast food fried chicken chains. It's certainly not unique to Popeyes, as many other fast food chains have been hit with shrinkflation, sadly. But, if you look at all the photos online, it does seem like Popeyes has taken shrinkflation to a whole new level.