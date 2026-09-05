Honey Mustard Has 10x The Flavor When Paired With This Japanese Sauce

As popular as it is, honey mustard often seems like an afterthought rather than a star in the world of flavor profiles. While honey mustard is the key to getting a perfect, beautifully flavorful crust on your prime rib, the point of using it doesn't seem to be the honey mustard flavor. There's nothing wrong with that, but this flavor combo is too delicious not to receive the love it deserves. One great way to show it some appreciation is with a few splashes of soy sauce.

Another background character in the flavor world, soy sauce is the secret to creating restaurant-worthy soup, it gives marinades beautiful umami, and it adds that extra oomph of flavor to dips and dressings. It works especially well with honey mustard since soy and honey create a complex, luscious blend of sweet and salty married by earthy flavors, while soy and mustard build a tangy union balanced by astringence and mild spice. Together, they create a sauce with rich, multidimensional layers of flavor.

The great thing about this combo is how easy it is to bring together. You need a maximum of three ingredients (less if you choose a high-quality brand of honey mustard to keep in your fridge): just a few teaspoons of soy sauce, and ½ cup to 1 cup of honey mustard. It packs a bold, salty punch.