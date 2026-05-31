Slather This Condiment All Over Prime Rib For The Richest Crust Imaginable

There are few cuts of beef finer or more luxurious than prime rib. Cut from the back section of the ribs (typically ribs 6 through 12 on the cow), prime rib is well-known for its tender texture and succulence because it comes from an area of the cow that gets little exercise, resulting in soft meat marbled with lovely, flavorful fat. Of course, enjoying the best possible dining experience requires that you choose the best cut of prime rib from the grocery store and use the right cooking method to take advantage of the meat's best qualities.

Since prime rib is a tad expensive, it usually serves as the centerpiece for gatherings and celebrations, making cooking it properly somewhat intimidating. However, you can practically guarantee a deep, rich, delicious flavor and perfectly seared, crisp crust by slathering your prime rib in honey mustard. The moisture from the honey mustard helps lock in the prime rib's juices while caramelizing into a beautifully flavorful crust, negating the need to risk drying out this luxe cut by putting it under the broiler.

Additionally, prime rib benefits from the condiment's tangy sweetness, which is a tasty contrast to the meat's deep richness. We already know that honey mustard is the perfect glaze for ham and that Martha Stewart brushes honey mustard on her famous salmon, so it's the perfect pairing for a variety of proteins — prime rib being no exception. It's rich enough to stand up to honey mustard's strong flavor without being overshadowed, forming the perfect partnership.