For Bakery-Worthy Pumpkin Muffins, You Can't Skip This Extra Step
Once the weather turns cool and crisp, nothing beats bakery-style muffins fresh from the oven. Many foodies would say that pumpkin muffins reign supreme for their elite taste and texture, but would you believe there may be a way to make these popular seasonal muffins even more delicious? If you're looking for an easy, impactful way to elevate your next batch of regular or high-protein pumpkin muffins to make them taste like the ones from your favorite neighborhood bakery, a crumbly streusel topping is all you need.
Streusel topping is commonly composed of flour, butter, sugar (white, brown, or both), and salt, though some people add spices, nuts, and other ingredients for flavor and texture. Once combined with a fork or your fingers, this simple mixture looks like wet crumbles to be sprinkled over muffin batter or other desserts prior to baking. During the cooking process, streusel hardens slightly and turns golden brown, giving homemade muffins a crunchier, more toasted exterior. Fortunately, adding this tasty topping to your next pan of pumpkin-flavored muffins couldn't be simpler.
The butter you use for your streusel topping should be melted and cooled. If you use it hot, it could melt the sugar and make your whole mixture greasy. Mix it into your dry ingredients until large crumbles begin to form and the mixture stops looking wet. You can also pulse your topping's dry ingredients (sans butter) in a food processor for a finer, more even crumb. But don't overdo it or you could turn it into a paste. You can store the mixture in your fridge until you're ready to use it. Sprinkle an even layer over each cup of muffin batter before baking. While adding these butter-rich crumbles results in extraordinary pumpkin muffins, there are ways to make a simple streusel topping even more special.
Creative ways to enhance the streusel for homemade pumpkin muffins
Enhancing your streusel topping with extras adds layers of taste and texture, increasing your pumpkin muffins' bakery-style flavor and appearance. If you're worried about getting the consistency of this signature topping just right, turn to oatmeal for the easiest streusel. Since rolled oats hold their shape as they bake, the resulting streusel topping has a heartier, chewier vibe that's perfect for fall-flavored bakes.
If you want to add even more texture, one ingredient you should be adding to streusel is nuts. Worthwhile varieties include pecans, walnuts, and almonds. You can also use hazelnuts or pistachios for a more distinctive flavor profile. Before adding nuts to your streusel topping, just make sure to chop them finely with a sharp knife so they distribute evenly throughout the streusel. You could also skip the nuts and use pepitas (pumpkin seeds) to stay on theme, but you don't need to chop those.
Beyond texture, you can upgrade your streusel with spices for an extra flavorful bite. Small amounts of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom add warmth and complexity. Alternatively, you can skip the individual seasonings and mix in some pumpkin spice (which is usually a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves). Either option builds on your muffins' fall-centric flavor. Lastly, for a bit of contrast to your crumbly, crunchy streusel, top your cooled pumpkin muffins with a sweet vanilla glaze made of powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract.