For Bakery-Worthy Pumpkin Muffins, You Can't Skip This Extra Step

Once the weather turns cool and crisp, nothing beats bakery-style muffins fresh from the oven. Many foodies would say that pumpkin muffins reign supreme for their elite taste and texture, but would you believe there may be a way to make these popular seasonal muffins even more delicious? If you're looking for an easy, impactful way to elevate your next batch of regular or high-protein pumpkin muffins to make them taste like the ones from your favorite neighborhood bakery, a crumbly streusel topping is all you need.

Streusel topping is commonly composed of flour, butter, sugar (white, brown, or both), and salt, though some people add spices, nuts, and other ingredients for flavor and texture. Once combined with a fork or your fingers, this simple mixture looks like wet crumbles to be sprinkled over muffin batter or other desserts prior to baking. During the cooking process, streusel hardens slightly and turns golden brown, giving homemade muffins a crunchier, more toasted exterior. Fortunately, adding this tasty topping to your next pan of pumpkin-flavored muffins couldn't be simpler.

The butter you use for your streusel topping should be melted and cooled. If you use it hot, it could melt the sugar and make your whole mixture greasy. Mix it into your dry ingredients until large crumbles begin to form and the mixture stops looking wet. You can also pulse your topping's dry ingredients (sans butter) in a food processor for a finer, more even crumb. But don't overdo it or you could turn it into a paste. You can store the mixture in your fridge until you're ready to use it. Sprinkle an even layer over each cup of muffin batter before baking. While adding these butter-rich crumbles results in extraordinary pumpkin muffins, there are ways to make a simple streusel topping even more special.