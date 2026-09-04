Give Your Cacio E Pepe Pasta A Fall Makeover By Adding One Ingredient

Cacio e pepe is a popular pasta that is just as elegant as it is easy to make. Made with just a few ingredients, its simplicity makes this dish a great canvas for customized flavor. Pumpkin is a staple fall flavor, finding its way into everything from coffee and baked goods to cereals and cheese; cacio e pepe doesn't have to be an exception.

Incorporating pumpkin into your cacio e pepe can be done in a variety of ways, but the simplest method uses canned pumpkin. Cacio e pepe starts with three core ingredients: pecorino cheese, cracked pepper, and pasta (plus the reserved pasta water, if you count that as an ingredient). Modern recipes often include oil or butter to help the cheese melt more smoothly.

Generally you'll follow your cacio e pepe recipe as written, but as you build the sauce, add pumpkin puree to the butter and peppercorn, and stir to combine. Start with ⅔ cup of pumpkin for every pound of pasta, but feel free to add more or less based on your personal preference. Let the pumpkin cook until the color darkens slightly and the flavors meld together. Gradually add in a splash of the reserved pasta water to thin the pumpkin sauce until it reaches your desired consistency. Then finish the rest of the recipe's instructions, combining the cooked pasta with the sauce and topping it off with grated cheese.