Give Your Cacio E Pepe Pasta A Fall Makeover By Adding One Ingredient
Cacio e pepe is a popular pasta that is just as elegant as it is easy to make. Made with just a few ingredients, its simplicity makes this dish a great canvas for customized flavor. Pumpkin is a staple fall flavor, finding its way into everything from coffee and baked goods to cereals and cheese; cacio e pepe doesn't have to be an exception.
Incorporating pumpkin into your cacio e pepe can be done in a variety of ways, but the simplest method uses canned pumpkin. Cacio e pepe starts with three core ingredients: pecorino cheese, cracked pepper, and pasta (plus the reserved pasta water, if you count that as an ingredient). Modern recipes often include oil or butter to help the cheese melt more smoothly.
Generally you'll follow your cacio e pepe recipe as written, but as you build the sauce, add pumpkin puree to the butter and peppercorn, and stir to combine. Start with ⅔ cup of pumpkin for every pound of pasta, but feel free to add more or less based on your personal preference. Let the pumpkin cook until the color darkens slightly and the flavors meld together. Gradually add in a splash of the reserved pasta water to thin the pumpkin sauce until it reaches your desired consistency. Then finish the rest of the recipe's instructions, combining the cooked pasta with the sauce and topping it off with grated cheese.
More ways to elevate your pumpkin cacio e pepe
Canned pumpkin isn't the only way to enjoy a fall-inspired version of cacio e pepe. If you've made a trip to the pumpkin patch, you can certainly use a freshly picked pumpkin in place of the canned squash. Make pumpkin puree from scratch, and use it the same way you would the canned. You can even reserve some slices of the pumpkin to roast and serve alongside the pasta for added fall flair. And be sure to save those pumpkin seeds after you remove them from the pumpkin pulp. You can roast them up and sprinkle them over your pasta for added texture and crunch.
If pumpkin cacio e pepe is still too simple for you, there are still plenty of ways to build upon the flavors. For those who like a bit of heat, try finishing off your pasta with a drizzle of spicy chili crisp. You could even try sauteing some garlic with the butter and peppercorn, and adding a pinch of nutmeg to further enhance the flavors. The simple dish will easily become a fall favorite with some basic adjustments and creativity.