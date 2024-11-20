How To Easily Separate Pumpkin Seeds From The Pulp

Pumpkin season is a glorious time of year. For several weeks in the fall these orange beauties can be found everywhere and in just about everything. But when your jack-o-lantern carving and pie prepping is finished, there's a good chance you've been saddled with extra seeds and messy pulp.

On their own, pumpkin seeds can be incredibly useful — you can roast and eat them, work them into recipes, or save them for planting. But all too often, the daunting task of separating the seeds from the slimy pulp leads us to either compost or simply trash them.

We're here to help. You no longer need to waste time laboriously picking your way through pumpkin guts. We have two foolproof ways to release the seeds from their slimy clutches. Both of these methods are exceedingly simple and require little to no cooking knowledge or experience beforehand. When it's all said and done, you'll be a pumpkin pro and never toss your leftover seeds again.