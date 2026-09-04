11 Simple Additions To Elevate Fried Chicken Batter

It's hard to beat a juicy piece of classic fried chicken. Whether you're chowing down on crunchy chicken tenders or enjoying a plate of crispy chicken thighs, there are plenty of tips to get the best fried chicken — but that batter is a big part of what makes this meal so delicious. Of course, there are common ingredients that work well in fried chicken batter. Buttermilk, salt, and pepper are a few typical ones. But what if you pushed the creativity just a bit further?

Whether you're looking for more of a savory flavor punch, a hint of heat, or just a few extra herbs and seasonings to take things up a notch, we've got 11 simple additions to turn your fried chicken batter into an anything-but-bland foundation for the best crispy poultry. All of these ingredients can easily be found at your local grocery store; some are no-frills seasonings that will have you asking, "Why didn't I think of that?," while others are flavorful sauces and sugars that feel a little more outside the box.