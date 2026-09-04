11 Simple Additions To Elevate Fried Chicken Batter
It's hard to beat a juicy piece of classic fried chicken. Whether you're chowing down on crunchy chicken tenders or enjoying a plate of crispy chicken thighs, there are plenty of tips to get the best fried chicken — but that batter is a big part of what makes this meal so delicious. Of course, there are common ingredients that work well in fried chicken batter. Buttermilk, salt, and pepper are a few typical ones. But what if you pushed the creativity just a bit further?
Whether you're looking for more of a savory flavor punch, a hint of heat, or just a few extra herbs and seasonings to take things up a notch, we've got 11 simple additions to turn your fried chicken batter into an anything-but-bland foundation for the best crispy poultry. All of these ingredients can easily be found at your local grocery store; some are no-frills seasonings that will have you asking, "Why didn't I think of that?," while others are flavorful sauces and sugars that feel a little more outside the box.
Soy sauce
To elevate a basic batter with savory umami flavor, reach for soy sauce. You don't need much here, but that rich, almost broth-like profile will build nice flavor into the batter. One tablespoon of soy sauce is one serving, and this is likely all you'll need to introduce that salty taste to the batter if you're frying a pound of chicken (you want it to be complementary, not overpowering). If you don't have soy sauce, you can also use Worcestershire.
Paprika or cayenne
For spicy chicken that doesn't involve dousing it in Buffalo or hot sauce, introduce the spice to the batter instead. This is best for a more subtle heat, and you can use either paprika or cayenne depending on the heat level you want. You only need about a half teaspoon of either to infuse that flavor. For a smoky, mild heat, use smoked paprika, but for a more noticeable spicy hit, go with cayenne. You can also use a 50-50 blend of both if you can't decide.
Brown sugar
You don't only need to add seasonings from the grocery store's spice section. Head to the baking aisle for some light or dark brown sugar (the difference is only in how strong the molasses flavor is), and add a tablespoon to the chicken batter. This is great if you're frying chicken thighs — which have dark meat and are extra rich and savory all on their own — because that sweetness from the brown sugar will offer perfect contrast. This is a great idea when prepping for chicken and waffles, too.
Adobo sauce
When you'd rather add spicy liquid instead of dry seasoning, you can go with a few dashes of classic hot sauce. But for a smoky, subtly sweet spice, open a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, and add a spoonful of that liquid straight into the batter. Adobo sauce is hot, so use a teaspoon if you want less-noticeable spice — or up to a tablespoon for a bigger punch.
Gochujang
For some Korean-inspired flavor, there's another hot sauce worth adding: gochujang. It's actually more of a paste than a sauce, so it's thicker than other options on this list. It adds a spicy, tangy, salty flavor to plenty of foods like vegetables, noodles, and fried chicken. It's made from red chiles , so you don't need much of this to make an impact. Use no more than a tablespoon in the batter for a nice zesty spice.
Beer
Beer-battering isn't only for fish. Beer-battered chicken works, too. The acidity in beer adds a nice tangy flavor when paired with the richness of milk already in the batter. The bubbles will keep the batter nice and airy as well so the chicken will take on a lighter coating. If you want to mimic the mild flavor of fish with the beer batter, use this method with chicken tenderloins and season the batter with just a little salt and pepper.
Ranch seasoning
Everyone knows that fried chicken and ranch pair well together, but what if you added the flavors of ranch directly into the chicken batter? Ranch seasoning is tangy and savory, but it doesn't have spice, so it's a great alternative when you want plenty of flavor but not the heat. It works great with other seasonings like black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Of course, you can pair it with a few dashes of hot sauce for a Buffalo-chicken inspired batter, too.
Lemon pepper seasoning
Lemon and pepper are two great ingredients for seasoning chicken because they both add big flavor, with brightness from the lemon and earthy spice from the pepper. Using this seasoning blend means you don't have to worry about measuring the individual ingredients. It's great if you're battering any kind of chicken, but it's especially popular when used on chicken wings. Add just a tablespoon or so of lemon pepper seasoning to the batter to infuse the chicken, then sprinkle some on top of the meat once it's fried.
Pickle juice
Fried chicken and pickles are a near-perfect pairing; the rich chicken and briny, salty pickles complement each other nicely. To add some salty, tangy flavor, just pour a little pickle juice right into the batter. It will ensure that a subtle pickle flavor hits every part of the chicken, so whether you're topping your chicken sandwich with pickles or not, you'll get some of that taste in every bite.
Honey mustard
Honey mustard isn't just a dipping sauce for chicken; it's also an easy way to directly enhance fried chicken's flavor. You can brush the chicken with the mustard before dunking it in the batter, or add a tablespoon or two straight into the batter. It adds a sweet-meets-tangy punch of flavor. If you don't want the sweetness but still want the punch, add a tablespoon of Dijon instead. Its acidity will contrast well with the chicken.
Old Bay seasoning
Old Bay's savory, sharp flavor isn't just for seafood — it works on chicken, too. Classic Old Bay seasoning is made from a unique spice blend including paprika, red pepper, and black pepper for spice, plus celery seed, salt, and mustard (the exact seasoning blend has been kept under wraps). It's great on just about anything, from french fries to fried chicken. Add about a teaspoon of Old Bay straight into the chicken batter (or a tablespoon if you want stronger flavor), then add a little extra on top once the chicken is cooked.