Give Store-Bought Pasta Sauce A French-Inspired Upgrade

Making from-scratch pasta sauce is easy, but it can be time consuming if you want it to simmer slowly for hours. A good way to get dinner on the table quickly is to use store-bought pasta sauce instead, but it's hard to argue that it could often use a little zhuzhing up. To build flavor around standard store-bought sauce, take inspiration from a classic French Provençale sauce.

Provençale has a similar texture to typical pasta sauce, but because of the different ingredients, it can also resemble a thin salsa texture-wise. It usually contains salty and acidic ingredients like capers and onions, as well as minced garlic, black olives, and herbes de Provence along with its tomato base. It's best to start with a typical jarred tomato or marinara sauce as opposed to one that's already been enhanced with aromatics; this will give the most neutral base for adding these bigger flavors. With that said, there's nothing to say that you can't enhance other jarred sauce types with this same method, such as Alfredo or vodka sauce.