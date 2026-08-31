Whiskey Is Always Best Paired With These Cheeses

Whiskey is one of the world's most popular spirits, and it's incredibly versatile when it comes to food pairings. It matches especially well with juicy steaks and prime ribs, has the ability to bring out the best in seafood (there's a reason why whiskey belongs in your next raw oyster, trust us), and enhances roasted or grilled vegetables' natural sweetness. That's why, it may come as no surprise that cheese is one of the best snacks to pair with it. However, with so many cheeses to choose from, which one is the best?

Rick Turner, the general manager of Dallas' Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, shared in an exclusive talk that it all depends on the style of the whiskey. Delicate cheeses often call for lighter whiskeys. "Robust, heavier expressions of whiskey pair better with more robust styles of cheeses," Rick Turner stressed. "Think of it like boxing, you would never pit a heavyweight fighter against a lightweight fighter."

Noah Hester, co-founder of Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, an award-winning American whiskey brand inspired by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, elaborated that the reason these pairings work so well often comes down to the mash bill (the specific blend of grains used in a whiskey's production). The mash bill gives every whiskey a distinct flavor profile, which can be highlighted with clever food pairings. "Cheese is a really great tool for this because some have a creamy fattiness, while others have really pungent flavors, which can cut through whiskey and bourbon's high proofs and bold upfront flavors," Hester, who is also an acclaimed chef and culinary entrepreneur with nearly 30 years of experience, added.