Whiskey Is Always Best Paired With These Cheeses
Whiskey is one of the world's most popular spirits, and it's incredibly versatile when it comes to food pairings. It matches especially well with juicy steaks and prime ribs, has the ability to bring out the best in seafood (there's a reason why whiskey belongs in your next raw oyster, trust us), and enhances roasted or grilled vegetables' natural sweetness. That's why, it may come as no surprise that cheese is one of the best snacks to pair with it. However, with so many cheeses to choose from, which one is the best?
Rick Turner, the general manager of Dallas' Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, shared in an exclusive talk that it all depends on the style of the whiskey. Delicate cheeses often call for lighter whiskeys. "Robust, heavier expressions of whiskey pair better with more robust styles of cheeses," Rick Turner stressed. "Think of it like boxing, you would never pit a heavyweight fighter against a lightweight fighter."
Noah Hester, co-founder of Bradshaw Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, an award-winning American whiskey brand inspired by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, elaborated that the reason these pairings work so well often comes down to the mash bill (the specific blend of grains used in a whiskey's production). The mash bill gives every whiskey a distinct flavor profile, which can be highlighted with clever food pairings. "Cheese is a really great tool for this because some have a creamy fattiness, while others have really pungent flavors, which can cut through whiskey and bourbon's high proofs and bold upfront flavors," Hester, who is also an acclaimed chef and culinary entrepreneur with nearly 30 years of experience, added.
The right pairings are all about flavor and balance
When it comes to specific pairings, Noah Hester recommended beginning with aged American cheddar, especially varieties from Vermont. One option is Cabot Clothbound, that can be aged for more than a decade, and boasts a bright, nutty, and grassy character. Another solid alternative, according to Noah Hester, is the creamy Vermont Farmstead cheddar. Combining these varieties with a strong, high-proof bourbon, such as the Bradshaw Bourbon's 6-Year Single Barrel, will highlight the spirit's oak and caramel flavors and the cheese's crystalline crunch.
"On the other side of the pond, a deep, smokey scotch pairs insanely well with a pungent Roquefort or Stilton blue cheese," he said. For more options, these types of blue cheese are worth the try. Hester described Laphroaig 10-Year and Point Reyes Original Blue as an amazing match. "The smokiness from the peat mellows out to this smooth, balanced hint of smoke, which also cuts the funk of the blue cheese mold and creates this silky-smooth, fatty mouthfeel that was honestly life-changing," he said.
At the same time, Rick Turner had a couple of different ideas in mind. For instance, Lagavulin 16 pairs well with Point Reyes Original Blue, whose mild, creamy texture will soften the peat and also bring out sweeter notes. For something a tad lighter, he recommended the single pot Irish Redbreast 15, with Humboldt Fog. Turner believes that this cheese's thin vegetable ash layer will nicely complement the whiskey's rustic character. "Toward the edge, the cheese becomes creamier and more vegetal, which offsets the honey and fleshy fruits of the whiskey, creating a great pairing," he concluded.