Whiskey Paired With Burgers Is The Dream Combo You Need To Try
There's no denying that burgers and beer are a natural combo. That said, some might say that burgers are better when paired with wine. However, in all honesty, burgers are so versatile that they leave plenty of room for experimenting. And believe it or not, whiskey makes a surprisingly good pairing, too. The main reason is that whiskey's sweetness (particularly in bourbon) beautifully balances the saltiness of a burger. But that's only part of what makes the duo work.
Nick Hirsch, Beverage Director of RMD Group, stressed that the caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak flavors found in bourbon go hand in hand with burgers. "Those flavors naturally play well with the char and caramelization you get from a properly grilled burger," Hirsch said in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound. "A little barrel spice is great too, as it gives you contrast against the richness of the beef rather than just piling richness on top of richness."
Sara Havens, director of the alternative investment platform Whiskey for CaskX, shared that two-thirds of a whiskey's flavor comes from the charred barrel. This, in turn, gives it a smokiness that closely mirrors what happens during grilling. On top of that, whiskey usually contains at least 40% (ABV). This higher alcohol content will cut through the fattiness of the beef, and, as a result, make it less heavy.
Choosing the right whiskey for the right burger
When it comes to choosing the right whiskey, the type of burger really matters. A classic beef burger will go nicely with a simple bourbon. It's also a good idea to go with a higher-proof bourbon. As Sara Havens suggested, "I would also choose a bourbon or whiskey that was at least 100 proof so it doesn't get lost in whatever condiments you add to it."
Meanwhile, Nick Hirsch proposed turning to rye as the flavors get stronger. Rye works best with savory and spicy flavors that can match its intensity, like strong cheeses and fatty meats. "If you start adding sharper flavors-aged cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions, and peppery sauces — that's where I might switch to rye," Hirsch stated. "Its spice and drier profile can stand up to a burger with a little more going on."
When pairing a cheeseburger, Havens would go for a high-rye bourbon or rye whiskey, because of the smooth, soft mouthfeel. These types of whiskey also have a notes of black pepper which go well with burgers. Her ideal burger would have American or cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo, and mustard. "And the whiskey or bourbon I'm pairing with it could include Four Roses Single Barrel; Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series Bourbon; Buzzard's Roost Toasted Barrel Rye Whiskey; Green River Rye Whiskey; Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Bottled-in-Bond; or Jack Daniel's Rye Whiskey," she added.
There's no wrong way to enjoy whiskey with a burger
When it comes to serving the whiskey, Nick Hirsch highlighted he would either opt for a large ice cube or a simple old fashioned. A large cube will take longer to melt down. This will keep the whiskey nicely chilled and offer just the right amount of dilution. Additionally, it won't mask the drink's character. "An Old Fashioned works for the same reason, as long as you don't overcomplicate it," Hirsch stated. "Whiskey, bitters, and just enough sweetness still lets the burger and the whiskey do most of the talking." Now just might be the perfect time to learn how to make the best old fashioned you've ever had.
At the same time, Sara Havens prefers to keep things simple. According to her, a big, fat, juicy burger with all the toppings goes best alongside a glass of whiskey served neat. A neat pour of room temperature whiskey (the temperature of your whiskey matters more than you think) would bring out the spirit's real flavors and aromas. In addition, with no ice, water, or mixers, the whiskey's flavor will stay consistent from the first sip to the last. "I want maximum flavor from my whiskey, so hold the cubes, the rocks, the splashes, and the sugar," she concluded.