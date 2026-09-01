Whiskey Paired With Burgers Is The Dream Combo You Need To Try

There's no denying that burgers and beer are a natural combo. That said, some might say that burgers are better when paired with wine. However, in all honesty, burgers are so versatile that they leave plenty of room for experimenting. And believe it or not, whiskey makes a surprisingly good pairing, too. The main reason is that whiskey's sweetness (particularly in bourbon) beautifully balances the saltiness of a burger. But that's only part of what makes the duo work.

Nick Hirsch, Beverage Director of RMD Group, stressed that the caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak flavors found in bourbon go hand in hand with burgers. "Those flavors naturally play well with the char and caramelization you get from a properly grilled burger," Hirsch said in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound. "A little barrel spice is great too, as it gives you contrast against the richness of the beef rather than just piling richness on top of richness."

Sara Havens, director of the alternative investment platform Whiskey for CaskX, shared that two-thirds of a whiskey's flavor comes from the charred barrel. This, in turn, gives it a smokiness that closely mirrors what happens during grilling. On top of that, whiskey usually contains at least 40% (ABV). This higher alcohol content will cut through the fattiness of the beef, and, as a result, make it less heavy.