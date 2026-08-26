Burgers Are Better When Paired With This Type Of Wine
There's nothing better than a big juicy burger to make an ordinary day feel exciting. Whether a classic smash burger with all the fixings, a good old cheeseburger or an ultra cheesy Jucy Lucy, burgers are undoubtedly delicious. Why, you may ask? Well, they're loaded with fat, salt, and sugar, a combination that almost instantly lights up the brain's reward center. Pair it with a cold beer, and you've got yourself a match made in heaven. Still, beer isn't your only choice. Luke Bartsch, Level 1 sommelier and general manager of Delafield, Wisconsin's I.d., says that wine can be an equally good pairing — you just have to know which bottle to reach for.
Bartsch told Chowhound in an exclusive talk that jammy, lower-tannin reds are the ideal burger match. "Wines in this style that you can find at a reasonable price point include Shiraz from Australia (my favorite), Malbec from Argentina, Zinfandel from California, and Grenache blends from the Southern Rhone," the sommelier pointed out.
When asked whether you need to spend a lot on a decent bottle for burgers, Bartsch said there's no need to waste a fortune. In fact, there are plenty of good, cheap wines sommeliers say you should be buying. "I typically go for something more 'affordable' when choosing wine for a burger," he noted. "Cotes du Rhone's (Grenache blends) are always my recommendation for something that is easy to find for great quality and under $20."
Different wines for different burgers
Although wine and burgers aren't a common food pairing, with so many wine styles, there's plenty of room to experiment. Make sure to avoid intense wines, like a strong Bordeaux or a Barolo, that can overpower the burger's flavor. You'll also want some acidity, like you'd get from an Italian barbera, to cut through the patty's fattiness.
Meanwhile, the wine you choose should also match the type of burger you're having. A fresh, tannic Burgundy will beautifully complement the beef and balance the acidity of the tomatoes and pickles. At the same time, chicken or fish burgers could really benefit from rosés or even whites, such as an oaked chardonnay. However, avoid pairing them with beef burgers. They lack the tannins and structure that fatty beef calls for. In addition, vegetarian and vegan burgers can also work beautifully with wine. A crisp, peppery Grüner Veltliner goes perfectly with green veggies and herbs. When it comes to earthy burgers made with roasted root vegetables, mushrooms, or lentils, a light pinot noir can go a long way.
The style of burger matters too. "For example, a blue cheeseburger would be great with cabernet [Sauvignon], a richer Champagne would be great with a salty and crisp smash burger, the possibilities are really endless," Luke Bartsch added. Ultimately, when in doubt about what to pick, do a little research for inspiration, or turn to someone who knows their wine. "Also, if you're in a bottle shop, don't be afraid to ask for recommendations, this is how you find the shop's hidden gems," Bartsch concluded.