Burgers Are Better When Paired With This Type Of Wine

There's nothing better than a big juicy burger to make an ordinary day feel exciting. Whether a classic smash burger with all the fixings, a good old cheeseburger or an ultra cheesy Jucy Lucy, burgers are undoubtedly delicious. Why, you may ask? Well, they're loaded with fat, salt, and sugar, a combination that almost instantly lights up the brain's reward center. Pair it with a cold beer, and you've got yourself a match made in heaven. Still, beer isn't your only choice. Luke Bartsch, Level 1 sommelier and general manager of Delafield, Wisconsin's I.d., says that wine can be an equally good pairing — you just have to know which bottle to reach for.

Bartsch told Chowhound in an exclusive talk that jammy, lower-tannin reds are the ideal burger match. "Wines in this style that you can find at a reasonable price point include Shiraz from Australia (my favorite), Malbec from Argentina, Zinfandel from California, and Grenache blends from the Southern Rhone," the sommelier pointed out.

When asked whether you need to spend a lot on a decent bottle for burgers, Bartsch said there's no need to waste a fortune. In fact, there are plenty of good, cheap wines sommeliers say you should be buying. "I typically go for something more 'affordable' when choosing wine for a burger," he noted. "Cotes du Rhone's (Grenache blends) are always my recommendation for something that is easy to find for great quality and under $20."