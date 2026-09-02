Avoid This Rookie Mistake When Cleaning Your Crock-Pot

The slow cooker, commonly referred to as a Crock-Pot thanks to the iconic brand, is an easy way to make a set-it-and-forget-it meal. You can put everything in the deep ceramic dish, walk away, and you're left with a well-marinated, tender dinner — but you're also left with cleanup. While most ceramic inserts can be hand-washed to remove any crusty food or even placed in the dishwasher, there's one rookie mistake you don't want to make: submerging the heating element in water.

For a slow cooker to work, the ceramic insert heats up thanks to the electrical connection present via the slow cooker shell. If you submerge the exterior part of the appliance in water to clean it, you risk permanently damaging the wiring that enables it to work. To properly clean that heating element, first read the manufacturer's instructions (different brands might have different directions) and follow those. If no directions are available, the best solution is to wipe any stuck-on food or stains with a damp cloth, avoiding the control panel and the electrical cord.