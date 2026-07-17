Can You Wash Your Crock-Pot In The Dishwasher?

Crock-Pots can be a bit of a pain to clean, can't they? Whether you're making a ton of Buffalo chicken dip for a party, slow cooker ribs for a tender dinner, or mashed potatoes for a holiday meal, food tends to get stuck inside your Crock-Pot, and it can feel almost impossible to scrub off. Good news: you can safely wash your Crock-Pot stoneware (and the lid) in the dishwasher.

There are a few guidelines that you'll want to follow before you do this. First, be sure to let your appliance cool down if you just got done using it. Ceramic material can crack if it's heated or cooled too quickly, so let your Crock-Pot come to room temperature before you pop it into the dishwasher. We know it seems obvious, but we have to say it: you only put the removable part of the Crock-Pot (where you actually put the food as it's cooking) and the lid into the dishwasher. You can wipe down the exterior of your Crock-Pot with a damp cloth if necessary, but never put the base of a slow cooker, with all its electrical wiring and complex mechanisms, into water.