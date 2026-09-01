Skip Whipped Cream: Try This Tangy, Retro Topping For Pumpkin Pie Instead

No one would blame you for topping a pumpkin pie with whipped cream, whether you're adorning one of the best pies you can buy in-store or one you've made yourself — but what if there was another topping worth a try? Sour cream is cool, creamy, sour, and tangy – and on top of a pumpkin pie, it gives the sweet and warmly spiced filling a little contrast. Honestly, whipped cream can't compete with that.

If this combination sounds a little retro, you'd be right: sour cream is used a little less commonly these days, but it appears alongside pumpkin desserts from vintage cookbooks, such as Libby's "The Great Pumpkin Cookbook" from 1984. But modern recipes for homemade pumpkin pie with sour cream do still exist here and there. Some recipes utilize sour cream as part of the filling during the actual baking process, and others (the ones we're focusing on here) just call for using the sour cream as a topping. For a flavorful topping, all you need to do is mix sour cream with sugar and vanilla (or even add some orange zest as an optional addition), and spread that mixture over a nearly-baked pie. Then return it to the oven to finish baking (about ten minutes is a good benchmark).