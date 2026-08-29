When Paired With Pasta, This Fall Soup Becomes A Delicious Sauce

Fall flavors often lean into the richer sauces, heartier vegetables, and all-around more comforting foods. A cozy pasta or soup is often on the menu, but have you ever thought to combine one with the other? Instead of making a from-scratch fall pasta sauce, use a can of butternut squash soup as the base.

Butternut squash has a slightly sweet, nutty flavor profile that's perfect for fall dishes. Its flavor somewhat resembles a sweet potato, but when it's roasted and blended it turns into an ultra-creamy texture. This makes it a perfect base for soup, but those flavors translate well when served over pasta, too, and it's easy enough to just use a canned version.

If the canned soup is too thin, let it simmer with no lid on over low heat until it reduces to your desired thickness. You can also add some heavy cream to make it richer, and if you have it, a Parmesan rind (or even just grated Parmesan) will build on that salty, nutty profile. If the sauce is thick, choose a sturdier pasta shape like rigatoni or rotini. Butternut squash sauce would also pair well with tortellini or ravioli.