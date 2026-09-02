17 Lunchables, Ranked Worst To Best

Lunchables have been a tasty staple in so many kids' diets since the late 1980s. Under the wider Kraft-Heinz umbrella, the brand also faces notoriety for potentially harmful levels of lead in its products. But controversy or not, they remain popular choices for easy, inexpensive small meals.

As a millennial born in the early '90s who was rewarded with Lunchables for straight A's on report cards in elementary school, I was stoked to lead this nostalgia-inducing review. What I learned is that some things never change. I still think Furbies are the creepiest things ever, and I'll never forgive my brothers for cutting the hair off all my Barbie dolls. Toys aside, my palate as an eight-year-old kid was just as discerning as it is now.

Equipped with my childhood bias and high standards, I tested 17 different Lunchables and ranked them from worst to best. If you strongly disagree with where I've ranked your own favorites, meet me on the playground at lunchtime for a game of four square. Winner takes all the Lunchables.