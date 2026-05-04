What An Average Kid Ate In A Day During The 1980s

The diet of kids in the 1980s was, in some ways, similar to what kids still eat today. While there is a greater emphasis on incorporating whole foods and well-balanced meals into our diets these days, that doesn't mean there isn't still room for the occasional pack of Nerds or box of mac and cheese. In recent years, plenty of nostalgic 20th century food items have been reinvented for today's consumers.

If you grew up in the 1980s, you probably remember those funky school lunches and frozen dinners that shaped your childhood. You might also remember more diversity hitting the food scene, such as the boom in sushi's popularity throughout the United States — though that probably wasn't what you were packing in your lunch box or buying at a convenience store as a 10-year-old. Instead, here are some foods from throughout the decade that would have been popular among the youth, from breakfast to school lunch and even dessert.