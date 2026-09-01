Give Pasta Salad A Deli-Worthy Protein Boost By Adding This Italian Cold Cut

A lot of pasta salads skew fairly Italian thanks to the inclusion of common ingredients from the cuisine, such as mozzarella, oregano, basil, and, you know, pasta, so it's pretty easy to mix and match even more goods to approximate the flavors of the Republic. Pesto is an excellent pasta salad addition for vibrant freshness, for example, as are plenty of the country's beloved meats for some savory substance. Pancetta is the perfect selection from that latter category, whether your favorite pasta salad skews Italian or not.

Pancetta is aged, salt-cured pork belly that's typically sold in marbled slices or cubes. It's rich and wonderfully fatty, with plenty of salinity; all qualities that pop amid more neutral pasta salad noodles. Pancetta shares some of these qualities with bacon, stopping short of the American breakfast staple's typical smokiness. Pancetta is also right at home tossed in with the spaghetti in a carbonara, with the bucatini in an amatriciana, or, as you've probably predicted by now, with the fusilli, farfalle, or girelle in your favorite pasta salad recipe. As easy as it is to just toss a bit in, a few little adjustments guarantee pancetta-enhanced pasta salad success.