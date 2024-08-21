There's A Right And Wrong Way To Turn Pesto Into Pasta Salad Dressing

Pesto pasta is a classic combination. While it's often served hot and with a side of garlic bread, turning pesto into a dressing for cold pasta salad is another simple way to enjoy this tasty pairing. Perfect for potlucks and backyard barbecues, pasta salad is a staple side. Whether you keep it light with tangy feta, crispy red onions, and refreshing cucumbers, or give it a Caprese-style twist with juicy cherry tomatoes, fragrant basil, and creamy mozzarella, the delicious dish is easy to make ahead of time. And although pasta salad is typically dressed with a vinaigrette or a mayonnaise-based sauce, putting pesto in the dressing is a great way to enhance it with nutty and herbaceous flavors.

As with any dish, though, it's possible to make mistakes when preparing pasta salad. There's a right and wrong way to add dressing, especially when pesto is involved. Aptly named for its crushed ingredients, the classic, summery Italian condiment is surprisingly sensitive considering the brute force required to make it. As it turns out, two of pesto's star ingredients — olive oil and basil — don't hold up well when exposed to heat. While you should never dress your pasta salad while it's still hot as this could lead it to become soggy, it's important to avoid doing so with a pesto-based dressing specifically. Otherwise, the dish might turn an unsavory shade of brown instead of vibrant green and won't taste nearly as good. Here's what you should know to prevent this culinary faux pas.

