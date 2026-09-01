Forget Soy Sauce — Pack Plain White Rice With Flavor By Using This Chinese Condiment

XO Sauce tends to be used as a finishing sauce rather than a base for dishes. It's so intense in flavor that you could turn plain white rice into something tasty with a spoonful or two of it. Otherwise, add it to leftover fried rice or noodle dishes for a spicy, umami hit. Go easy, though: The flavor is intense, so you won't want to pile it on. You can work it into eggs or add it to stir-fried or steamed veggies, too. It can go neatly with seafood — steamed fish is one possible pairing (it's somewhat oily, so you might not want to add it to a dish that's already cooked in oil). It also goes well with dim sum staples like rice rolls or turnip cake.

XO Sauce is something that you can theoretically make at home, but it's relatively time-consuming, as a lot of ingredients need to be fried separately. Some chefs have spent hours on a single batch of it. You might be better off just buying a pre-prepared version: It's moved out of its fine dining setting, and brands like prominent sauce-maker Lee Kum Kee now make their own versions (although they're considered to go lighter on the seafood ingredients). You can likely find this and other brands in Asian grocery stores, although anecdotally, it's not ubiquitous in such stores, and you may want to look for grocers that focus more on Chinese cuisine or shop online.