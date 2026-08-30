It Only Takes A Minute To Upgrade Takeout Fried Rice
There is an incredibly easy way to make any takeout fried rice taste just that little bit fresher, richer, and more fragrant. And when we say easy, we're talking about mere seconds to make this idea work — maybe a full minute if you count walking to the kitchen after your delivery arrives. Just a small drizzle of toasted sesame oil brings a deep, nutty aroma that can do everything from elevating fried eggs to improving the taste of dumplings — but on hot rice, it is especially effective.
It's all about timing. Toasted sesame oil is considered a "finishing oil," which means it's best used as an extra drizzle on top of finished dishes as opposed to the main cooking fat. It has an intense roasted flavor that can overpower food when used too liberally. Plus, it doesn't have a very high smoke point – and an oil's smoke point is a big deal in the kitchen. Untoasted and toasted sesame oils differ in both their uses and smoke points and in their colors, and for the purposes of this little flavor upgrade, reach for toasted every time. Untoasted sesame oil has a higher smoke point, making it great for higher-heat cooking, but it has little in the way of flavor. Toasted sesame oil works best on a dish that's been cooked, like hot takeout fried rice, which will warm the sesame oil, encouraging it to release its nutty aroma.
A little goes a long way
To upgrade your fried rice, start conservatively, with just a quarter to half a teaspoon for one regular oyster pail container (which is about two cups) of fried rice, then toss well, taste and add a little more if you need it. This oil has quite a strong personality, so starting small allows you to create a good balance and avoid accidentally overloading the rice with sesame flavor.
Sesame oil also does a good job of giving you something soy sauce can't — extra flavor with no extra salt. Chances are, your takeout fried rice is already loaded with salty seasonings, from soy sauce and MSG to oyster sauce, so adding even more soy sauce can tip the meal's sodium content too far in the wrong direction for some people. With no added salt, sesame oil just brings a little richness and aroma, waking up and even changing the flavors of other ingredients in the rice.
If you want to keep making it better, there are certainly other ingredients that can elevate fried rice. In addition to sesame oil, you could top it with some fresh sliced scallions and chopped cilantro or a drizzle of chili crisp to bring some balance to the toasted flavors and tie it all together. It'll still be fried rice — just better.