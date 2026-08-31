Skip Your McMuffin Run: This Trader Joe's Frozen Breakfast Find Makes Flavorful Sandwiches In 2 Minutes

Despite the fact that McDonald's classic Egg McMuffin ranked pretty high on our list of fast food breakfast sandwiches, there's no denying that the homemade version will always be superior, for two main reasons. The first reason is the flavor, and the second is the price. At nearly $5.00 per sandwich, there are definitely cheaper options — even if you cheat just a little with products like Trader Joe's frozen egg frittatas.

These little rounds of egg, Swiss cheese, and cauliflower are the perfect shape to fit on a standard English muffin, making it easy to amp up a homemade breakfast sandwich. Other than ranking fairly high on the list of Trader Joe's best tasting breakfast items, they're also much more affordable. Price-wise, a breakfast sandwich made with one of these frittatas and a TJ's English muffin will set you back just about $2 per item, less than half the price of a McMuffin. That's because you get two frittatas per package at $3.49, and six Trader Joe's English muffins per package at $1.99. (Note that these are prices listed on the TJ's website, though they may vary at certain locations).

This semi-homemade version is also arguably tastier and fresher than a prepackaged restaurant sandwich from under a heat lamp. The frittatas are microwavable or bakeable, making it easy to heat them to perfection while your English muffin toasts. Heating also melts the cheese inside the frittata and enhances the earthy deliciousness of the cauliflower and onion inside, and each one contains 25 grams of protein, so you don't need any other ingredients for lots of satisfying flavor.