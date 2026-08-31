What's The Average Lifespan Of A Convection Oven?

As a large appliance that can be pricey and requires some effort to install, you'd hope your oven will last a while. And in the case of convection ovens (the ones that pump heat around with a fan), this should generally be the case. While the lifespan inevitably varies based on factors like how much you use it, you should comfortably get a decade out of a decent convection oven, and sometimes even up to 15 years. This is noticeably longer than other big kitchen appliances like dishwashers (ten years); a key reason for this is that ovens don't have that many moving parts that can break.

Many consumers would assume that the more they spend on an oven, the longer it'll last, and while there's likely some truth to this, it's naive to assume that price and reliability go perfectly hand-in-hand. One notable way that expensive options can backfire happens once the manufacturers start piling in extra features. This means your oven has more parts that can break, potentially reducing its reliability. It may also use more high-tech parts that will be expensive to repair or replace if you take that route.

In short, that means do your research. Some brands that have been deemed more reliable in professional consumer reviews include GE, LG, Bosch, and Whirlpool (which owns KitchenAid). This means they should generally require fewer repairs, and when necessary, repairs are relatively straightforward. Don't take this as a guarantee that every oven from these brands is great though; do your research on specific models too.