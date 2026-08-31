Chicken Tenders Are 10x Better When You Use This Budget-Friendly Aldi Spice
Whether you're making homemade chicken tenders or cooking them up from a frozen bag, the flavor is in how you season them. A standard breadcrumb coating is great, but it can taste pretty plain if there aren't a few herbs, or at least some salt and pepper, thrown into the mix. To give an easy flavor boost to any kind of chicken tenders, reach for the Stonemill Roasted Garlic & Herb seasoning, a budget-friendly seasoning blend at Aldi that retails for $2.99.
The dried garlic and herbs will add plenty of rich, savory flavor to the chicken tenders. The amount of seasoning you use is subject to taste, but add around one tablespoon of this blend for every one cup of breadcrumbs. Then, you can dunk the chicken tenders in the seasoned breadcrumbs before cooking them, leaving you with flavorful chicken without much effort. You can add some salt and pepper, too, but taste the seasoning first to make sure it's not already salty.
Other ways to incorporate this seasoning
Adding the seasoning right to the breadcrumbs is a straightforward way to build flavor, but it's not the only way. You can also stick to breadcrumbs only seasoned with salt and pepper, then toss the chicken tenders in a little bit of the Stonemill Roasted Garlic & Herb blend right after they're done cooking, or even do both if you want them extra flavorful. If you plan to marinate the chicken tenders in buttermilk for a tangier flavor, add some seasoning right into that mixture, and the flavor will infuse as the tenders soak.
If you want to keep the tenders mild but still want that garlic and herb flavor, add the seasoning to a blend of mayo and sour cream to make a quick dipping sauce that mimics ranch dressing. You can even add a dash of Worcestershire to this homemade ranch-like sauce for bigger flavor. This way, if you're serving a crowd, some people can enjoy the milder meat with only salt and pepper, while others can dunk it in this unexpected chicken tender dip if they prefer a flavor boost. The ranch-style sauce will pair well with Buffalo chicken tenders, too.