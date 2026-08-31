Chicken Tenders Are 10x Better When You Use This Budget-Friendly Aldi Spice

Whether you're making homemade chicken tenders or cooking them up from a frozen bag, the flavor is in how you season them. A standard breadcrumb coating is great, but it can taste pretty plain if there aren't a few herbs, or at least some salt and pepper, thrown into the mix. To give an easy flavor boost to any kind of chicken tenders, reach for the Stonemill Roasted Garlic & Herb seasoning, a budget-friendly seasoning blend at Aldi that retails for $2.99.

The dried garlic and herbs will add plenty of rich, savory flavor to the chicken tenders. The amount of seasoning you use is subject to taste, but add around one tablespoon of this blend for every one cup of breadcrumbs. Then, you can dunk the chicken tenders in the seasoned breadcrumbs before cooking them, leaving you with flavorful chicken without much effort. You can add some salt and pepper, too, but taste the seasoning first to make sure it's not already salty.