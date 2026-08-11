Give Chicken Tenders A Flavor Boost With This Iconic Spice Blend

Affectionately known as "tendies," you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like a good chicken tender, regardless of age. (I, myself, always keep a frozen bag of tenders in my own home at the ready.) These flavorful morsels — plump chicken tenders deep-fried to a golden crisp — are satisfying served on their own or with a smattering of delicious, unexpected dipping sauces. As the crispy gold is the star of the show, why not give it an added oomph with a tried and true seasoning: Old Bay.

So what exactly is Old Bay, and what's in it? Touting itself as a seasoning blend great for anything from seafood boils to steak, the spice is Maryland's pride and joy, and has become synonymous with the state itself. Though the exact recipe is unknown — in fact, Baltimore-based parent company McCormick keeps it a secret — the 18-ingredient blend from the Chesapeake Bay area has been made the same way since its introduction in 1939. Beyond the seafood boils and crabs of the Chesapeake Bay area, Old Bay brings a zest to all food it touches.