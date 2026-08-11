Give Chicken Tenders A Flavor Boost With This Iconic Spice Blend
Affectionately known as "tendies," you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't like a good chicken tender, regardless of age. (I, myself, always keep a frozen bag of tenders in my own home at the ready.) These flavorful morsels — plump chicken tenders deep-fried to a golden crisp — are satisfying served on their own or with a smattering of delicious, unexpected dipping sauces. As the crispy gold is the star of the show, why not give it an added oomph with a tried and true seasoning: Old Bay.
So what exactly is Old Bay, and what's in it? Touting itself as a seasoning blend great for anything from seafood boils to steak, the spice is Maryland's pride and joy, and has become synonymous with the state itself. Though the exact recipe is unknown — in fact, Baltimore-based parent company McCormick keeps it a secret — the 18-ingredient blend from the Chesapeake Bay area has been made the same way since its introduction in 1939. Beyond the seafood boils and crabs of the Chesapeake Bay area, Old Bay brings a zest to all food it touches.
How to spice up your chicken tenders with Old Bay
Adding Old Bay to your chicken tender batter will no doubt give the end result a zesty kick — as to exactly how much kick is dealer's choice. We recommend a ratio of ¼ cup of Old Bay seasoning to one cup of all-purpose flour, and thoroughly mix before dredging and frying your batch of chicken to perfection. In a hurry and can't make your own? Store-bought chicken tenders from the freezer or deli section will suffice; add a generous helping of Old Bay while they're nice and hot prior to serving. The same method applies for other fried proteins, including turkey, fish, and even game day chicken wings.
If you want to stick with the Old Bay theme, add a teaspoon of the seasoning to store-bought ketchup or mayonnaise for added zip in your chicken tender dipping sauce. You can even sprinkle it on smoky corn on the cob coming right off the grill or toss it with crispy tater tots or french fries. The options are limitless with Old Bay — make sure to stock your pantry if you haven't already.