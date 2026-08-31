The Japanese Ingredient That Deserves A Place In Your Cabbage Dishes

Miso has just the consistency you'd expect: paste. Try to plop a dollop onto anything, and it'll just sit there without any finesse. So you'll need to whisk it with other ingredients to thin it out for more effective distribution in that go-to stovetop cabbage preparation. This needn't be much more than an equal part of something like soy sauce. Just remember how salty the miso is likely to be, and try to use a lower sodium soy sauce to balance it out. Be careful of any salt you add on top as well. A similar dilution principle applies whether you're braising, grilling, or oven-roasting the cabbage.

Once you've combined a tablespoon or so of miso with the same amount of sauce, you can simply saute your shredded cabbage however you're used to until it gets a bit of color around the edges. The first time you try cooking it with this ingredient, consider leaving out any of the particularly assertive spices that you may have otherwise used so as to give the miso a chance to shine. You can decide what you'll love added back in once you get a feel for how the miso performs with cabbage. Some minced garlic added closer to the end of your cook time so it doesn't burn is a nice start, as is a smattering of sesame seeds. Stir the miso blend in last just to warm it all together, and enjoy what's likely to become your new favorite cabbage recipe.