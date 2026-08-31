Egg Salad Gets A Protein Boost When You Swap Mayo For This Alternative

Do you love the creamy consistency of homemade egg salad but wish this popular lunchtime staple had a little more protein per serving? While egg salad's main source of protein is hard-boiled eggs, there aren't many other standard ingredients that boost the amount of protein in this creamy dish — especially if you use mayonnaise and mustard as your preferred salad dressing. However, to significantly increase the amount of protein you consume at mealtime, all you need to do is swap out the usual mayonnaise for Greek yogurt.

Sure enough, one of the 12 most impactful ways to upgrade egg salad is swapping out mayonnaise for Greek yogurt is one of the most popular. Greek yogurt has a creamy consistency similar to mayonnaise but it surprisingly contains a lot less fat and significantly more protein per serving. To break down the nutritional differences more specifically, a ½ cup serving of mayonnaise contains less than one gram of protein and roughly 80 grams of fat. On the other hand, ½ cup of plain, low-fat Greek yogurt contains over 10 grams of protein and approximately two grams of fat.

To successfully make your egg salad more protein-rich, swap out the suggested mayo for the same amount of full or low-fat Greek yogurt. However, since Greek yogurt has a tangier flavor than mayo and a lot less fat, you may need to make a few more tweaks to your egg salad recipe for the best flavor and texture.