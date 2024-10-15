The Secret To Lighter, Brighter Egg Salad According To A Sandwich Pro
Egg salad is one of the simpler staples in the lunch/brunch arsenal: economical (often using leftover hard boiled eggs), quick, and easy to make. At its most basic, you chop or mash up the eggs, add a couple dollops of mayonnaise and seasoning, and you've completed your potluck contribution or family's sandwich fillings. Of course, doing it the easy way is also the riskiest in terms of quality: too little mayonnaise and the salad falls apart. Too much and it's a heavy, somewhat flavorless mess.
While there are a lot of ways to upgrade your egg salad, including using better mayo, fresh herbs, and even leftover deviled eggs for creamier results, it doesn't hurt to turn to an expert for additional advice. Chowhound spoke with Owen Han, a social media sensation and sandwich pro, who just published "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." The book is a collection of Han's inventive sandwich recipes, including a snapper po' boy with remoulade and bao with hoisin pork burnt ends. He draws on his Italian and Chinese heritage for his creations, along with lots of sandwich research, and he knows a thing or two about leveling up egg salad.
Go beyond mayonnaise for lighter, brighter egg salad
Egg salad is a classic bound salad, where solid ingredients are held together with a thick dressing: mayonnaise, yogurt, sour cream, or some combination of the three. Like potato and chicken salads, the binding agent is a key component, but the other ingredients are pretty flexible. For Han, the issue of a heavy, gloopy salad comes down to leaning too heavily on the mayonnaise.
"To avoid gloopy-ness," he suggests, "you could use a combo of mayo and Greek yogurt or sour cream which will lighten the texture." Using low-fat or fat-free versions of the two dairy products also works, reducing the dish's calorie count. Continue elevating egg salad and make it your own by customizing. "Make yours unique by adding a splash of lemon juice and/or Dijon mustard to the mix for added acidity."
Each step brings new life to tired egg salad mixes, effectively creating a bright, lighter-feeling dish. Play with the ratios until you feel you've found your preferred balance. Taking things a step further, Han suggests ingredients beyond eggs to add flavor and texture to the dish. Red onions add crunch, while chives and dill provide a fresh tanginess. He likes to add capers when he's "feeling really fancy." And of course, being a sandwich pro, Han says, "I'd be doing myself a disservice not to recommend putting your egg salad between soft whole-grain or classic white bread if going 'lighter' isn't your thing."