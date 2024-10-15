The Secret To Lighter, Brighter Egg Salad According To A Sandwich Pro

Egg salad is one of the simpler staples in the lunch/brunch arsenal: economical (often using leftover hard boiled eggs), quick, and easy to make. At its most basic, you chop or mash up the eggs, add a couple dollops of mayonnaise and seasoning, and you've completed your potluck contribution or family's sandwich fillings. Of course, doing it the easy way is also the riskiest in terms of quality: too little mayonnaise and the salad falls apart. Too much and it's a heavy, somewhat flavorless mess.

While there are a lot of ways to upgrade your egg salad, including using better mayo, fresh herbs, and even leftover deviled eggs for creamier results, it doesn't hurt to turn to an expert for additional advice. Chowhound spoke with Owen Han, a social media sensation and sandwich pro, who just published "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich." The book is a collection of Han's inventive sandwich recipes, including a snapper po' boy with remoulade and bao with hoisin pork burnt ends. He draws on his Italian and Chinese heritage for his creations, along with lots of sandwich research, and he knows a thing or two about leveling up egg salad.