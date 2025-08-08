How To Add More Texture To Your Egg Salad With Ease

Egg salad is one of those simple dishes where even the slightest details can make a huge difference. With mayo and hard-boiled eggs being the only crucial ingredients, any tweak you make to the blueprint completely transforms the dish. The texture, in particular, can make or break an egg salad cup or sandwich — we all wish we could put a permanent end to watery egg salad, for instance. It turns out that getting a much more satisfying texture can be ridiculously easy.

Chef James Callery told Chowhound that he prefers to completely mash some of his eggs and give others a rough chop. Similarly, food blogger Corrie Duffy of Corrie Cooks recommends blending finely chopped eggs with rough-chopped ones as a way to make a stellar egg salad sandwich. Chef Geoffrey Zakarian shared his preferred method on TikTok: he gives the eggs a rough chop by snipping them up with scissors, then mashes in the rest of the ingredients with a fork. Chopping the eggs in multiple ways like this gives your sandwich a more toothsome bite, with the chunky whites giving you a delightful contrast with the smoother parts of the sandwich.

You can also play around with how you hard-boil the eggs if you want to find the perfect texture. If you find the whites too firm, you can try boiling them for a minute shorter, and then dumping them into an ice bath to arrest the cooking process. Alternatively, you could also steam your hard-boiled eggs to make them more tender.